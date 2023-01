Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is planning a new state-of-the-art corporate campus in Noblesville, according to city officials. The 162-acre site will serve as the future home to the company’s corporate headquarters and advanced manufacturing facilities which will produce industry leading supply chain automation technologies. The new campus will be designed to support the company’s anticipated growth over the next several decades with ground breaking estimated to start in the next 24 to 36 months, according to the city.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO