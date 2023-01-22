Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series releases first-look trailer for Valentine's Day special
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series has unveiled a first-look trailer for its Valentine's Day special. The DC Universe show will return for a one-off holiday episode on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9 as Harley and Poison Ivy take a huge step in their relationship.
White Lotus star addresses fan theory and potential season 3 comeback
The White Lotus star Connie Britton has addressed a fan theory that suggests her role is related to Laura Dern's unseen character. The actress played the part of Nicole Mossbacher in season one of the hit HBO anthology series, while Dern provided the telephone voice of Abby, Dom's (Michael Imperioli) estranged wife, in season two.
Extraordinary – how to watch Derry Girls star's new show
Extraordinary is a brand new superpowered comedy series from the producers of Killing Eve and it's streaming now on Disney+. Set in a world where everyone develops a superpower on their 18th birthday, Extraordinary follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old who is still waiting to get hers. Seeing everyone around her get their powers, Jen drifts through life bouncing between despair and hope, wishing her elusive power can emerge and turn things around for her.
Why One of Us Is Lying was cancelled - and the chances of a season 3
One of Us Is Lying spoilers follow. One of Us Is Lying is the latest show to be banished to the TV graveyard, as streaming service Peacock has decided to cancel it after just two seasons. Permission granted to weep or, you know, send Peacock some threatening text messages from...
The Last of Us gets new deluxe figures after TV show launch
The Last of Us is getting new deluxe statue figures following the launch of the TV series. The hit TV adaptation of the hugely influential video game series has already set record ratings in the US, so it's no surprise that new merchandise for the franchise is being rolled out.
Is Teen Wolf: The Movie worth watching?
Teen Wolf is back! In glossy, extended movie form – and along with it the arrival of old friends, old enemies and former lovers back from the dead. We of course mean Allison (Crystal Reed), but in what form? Zombie? Ghostly? Clone? That would constitute a spoiler and we would not dream of ruining the surprise.
Call Me Kat confirms 30 Rock star will replace Leslie Jordan's Phil as new baker
Call Me Kat spoilers ahead. Season 3 of Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat is about to introduce 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer as the filterless baker Gideon. It's been confirmed via TVLine that tomorrow's (January 26) episode, titled 'Call Me Ichabod Evel Knievel', sees Kat hiring the Amish newcomer in the wake of baker Phil's exit, but it soon becomes clear that he might not be everybody's cup of tea.
Home and Away's Rose Delaney delivers upsetting news to Xander
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has revealed the outcome of a major dilemma for Rose Delaney. Rose faced a tough decision on Australian screens this week, as she caught her brother Xander's girlfriend Stacey Collingwood...
The Last of Us episode 2's devastating twist almost played out very differently
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. The Last of Us is the kind of the show that's determined to wring out the last of your tears as you helplessly watch your faves fight to survive in HBO's fungal hellscape. Episode one established that grim tone early on, but episode two is when the heartache really starts to kick in.
13 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Felicity is plagued by more doubts over the wedding. Elsewhere, Nikau is surprised by Stacey's flirting, while Ziggy suffers a nasty accident at Salt. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up. 1. Felicity...
Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma sparks huge backlash following show's debut
Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma may have broken records, but it has also sparked overwhelming backlash online following its debut. Back when it was announced, people were pretty excited for Mindy Kaling's new series centred on Velma, one of the most-loved, campest, yet overlooked characters of the original show. The premiere ended...
Why The Last of Us's disgusting kiss scene was so unsettling
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. HBO's apocalyptic show doesn't have to do much heavy lifting to push itself into a space heads and shoulders above the others in the zombie genre (take that Walking Dead), and nothing illustrates this better than Tess's death scene in episode two.
The scariest part about The Last of Us isn't the clickers
The Last of Us spoilers follow. Two episodes down and HBO's The Last of Us has already been hailed by critics and audiences as one of the best – if not the best – video game adaptations to date. It goes without saying that changes will be made...
That '90s Show explains why Jackie and Fez broke up after the finale
That '90s Show spoilers follow. That '90s Show has provided an in-series explanation for why Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) broke up. As fans of That '70s Show will remember, Jackie had a romantic relationship with Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso, before ultimately choosing to get together with Fez in the series finale.
White Lotus stars team up with Kim Kardashian for "sexier than ever" project
Two stars of The White Lotus have teamed up with Kim Kardashian for a new project. Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco both appeared in the recent second season of the HBO drama, playing the roles of Mia and Lucia, respectively. The pair are now modelling for Kardashian's fashion company...
The Last of Us sets impressive new ratings record for HBO
The Last of Us, HBO's adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic video game, has been creating a lot of buzz. So it's no surprise that the series has set a new, very impressive ratings record for HBO. The show's debut episode last week scored the network's second-biggest premiere of the decade,...
Waterloo Road exposes two death secrets in 7 huge spoilers for next week
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Next week on Waterloo Road, the show revisits Chlo's tragic death storyline as an inquest is held. Elsewhere, bossy schoolteacher Neil finds himself under scrutiny over the death of his wife. Here's a full collection of seven big moments to look out for in next week's...
Pathé & Logical Pictures Team On Slate Financing Deal As Historic French Studio Targets Big Budget French & European Tentpoles
French studio Pathé and film and TV financier and producer Logical Pictures have announced a three co-production and co-financing deal. The operation involving Logical Content Ventures, a new fund operated by Logical Pictures, will see Pathé open up the financing of its films to private investors for the first time in its history. The move comes in the wake of Pathé’s ambitious strategy to ratchet up involvement in bigger tentpole moves for theatrical distribution. The drive has seen it get behind potential French blockbusters such as the upcoming The Three Musketeers; Guillaume Canet’s long-awaited sequel Asterix & Obelix: the Middle Kingdom and...
EastEnders reveals exit for Martin Fowler amid Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is lining up a temporary exit for James Bye's Martin Fowler amid the Lily Slater baby storyline. Viewers will know that Martin's adoptive 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant, with Ricky Jr the father of the baby. The turn of events will cause tension between the Slater...
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
