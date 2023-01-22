ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Andy Beshear’s Juvenile Detention Plans Include Bump In Starting Salary, Building New Facilities

By McKenna Horsley, Kentucky Lantern
leoweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Related
leoweekly.com

Reproductive Rights, Reducing Incarceration Top ACLU’s Legislative Priorities In Kentucky In 2023

As Kentucky waits for the General Assembly to reconvene in Frankfort next month, the ACLU of Kentucky is laying out its legislative priorities for 2023. Among them are racial justice, reducing incarceration, LGBTQ equality and reproductive freedom, which has taken center stage in the Commonwealth following the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

One candidate has dropped more than $1 million on ads in Kentucky's gubernatorial race

Less than one month into the 2023 Kentucky governor's race, Republican Kelly Craft has already spent more than $1 million on ads. Craft, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump's administration, has dropped more than $1.1 million on ads as she works to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky

When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky students recommend ways to prevent, respond to school shootings

FRANKFORT — After a gunman killed 21 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last spring, high school students on a Kentucky advisory committee “realized we needed to use our voices to change,” said Malley Taylor, a junior at the Craft Academy in Morehead. On Tuesday, the students presented their […] The post Kentucky students recommend ways to prevent, respond to school shootings appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
College Heights Herald

Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky

The legalization of marijuana in any form has long been a contentious issue in Kentucky and across the United States. At the federal level, marijuana has been illegal since 1937. Cannabis is also illegal in all forms in the commonwealth, though the law has been relaxed in recent years. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
Reason.com

Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours

Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
KENTUCKY STATE
jpinews.com

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy