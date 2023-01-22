Gov. Andy Beshear’s Juvenile Detention Plans Include Bump In Starting Salary, Building New Facilities

Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Beshear announces new juvenile justice measures to attract more workers
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a slate of juvenile justice measures in a news conference on Thursday that will include pay raises to attract and retain more workers, and protective equipment for youth workers. Beshear didn’t announce the price tag for the measures but said it will cost upwards of $10...
leoweekly.com
Reproductive Rights, Reducing Incarceration Top ACLU’s Legislative Priorities In Kentucky In 2023
As Kentucky waits for the General Assembly to reconvene in Frankfort next month, the ACLU of Kentucky is laying out its legislative priorities for 2023. Among them are racial justice, reducing incarceration, LGBTQ equality and reproductive freedom, which has taken center stage in the Commonwealth following the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year.
wdrb.com
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities. The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges that the corrections department relies on county...
NBC News
One candidate has dropped more than $1 million on ads in Kentucky's gubernatorial race
Less than one month into the 2023 Kentucky governor's race, Republican Kelly Craft has already spent more than $1 million on ads. Craft, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump's administration, has dropped more than $1.1 million on ads as she works to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky
When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky students recommend ways to prevent, respond to school shootings
FRANKFORT — After a gunman killed 21 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last spring, high school students on a Kentucky advisory committee “realized we needed to use our voices to change,” said Malley Taylor, a junior at the Craft Academy in Morehead. On Tuesday, the students presented their […] The post Kentucky students recommend ways to prevent, respond to school shootings appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
College Heights Herald
Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky
The legalization of marijuana in any form has long been a contentious issue in Kentucky and across the United States. At the federal level, marijuana has been illegal since 1937. Cannabis is also illegal in all forms in the commonwealth, though the law has been relaxed in recent years. In...
An Overview of the 12 Republican Candidates for Kentucky Governor's Office
With incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear seeking a second term as Kentucky's governor, 12 Republicans have declared their candidacy in Kentucky's Republican Gubernatorial Primary. Below is a list of the twelve candidates, confirmed by Kentucky's Secretary of State, including their career background and voting record on major issues, if applicable.
Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours
Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
leoweekly.com
Federal Policy Expected To Save Kentucky Veterans Through Emergency Mental Health Care
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Veterans and service members calling 988 can press 1 for specific crisis help from the Veterans Crisis Line. This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which...
WLKY.com
Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
LGBTQ+ nonprofit wants Kentucky leaders to follow Pope Francis' message
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is praising Pope Francis for criticizing laws that criminalize homosexuality. During an interview with the Associated Press, Francis said that homosexuality is sin, but not a crime. He also called on Catholic bishops to welcome the LGBTQ community into the church.
WKYT 27
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
jpinews.com
Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
hazard-herald.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
