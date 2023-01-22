ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams

Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...

