Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse
Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close
Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams
Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Comments / 0