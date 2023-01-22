Cha Ching! Florida Lottery setting new gold standard with 4 new scratch-off games

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced the new GOLD RUSH DOUBLER family of Scratch-Off games.

The four new scratch-off games feature more than $540 million in cash prizes including top prizes of $10,000 to $2 million.

The $10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $261 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

The $2 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $67 million in cash prizes, including 36 top prizes of $100,000.

The $1 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $22 million in cash prizes, including 72 top prizes of $10,000.

In addition to the new scratch-off games, now through February 26 players can enter PICK Daily Game, CASH POP, CASH4LIFE, and FANTASY 5 tickets, as well as non-winning GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off tickets, in the Daily Doubler Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to instantly win up to $50 in cash and Lottery coupons.

Plus,100 winners per day will be selected to receive the Daily Doubler prize of $100 cash.

Scratch-Off games comprise approximately 77% of ticket sales in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Since they started, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

