Norma S. Kisor, 82 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 at home following a lengthy illness. Norma was born October 10, 1940 in Cardington, OH to the late Richard A. and Katherine F. (Schwartz) Walkins. She was married July 16, 1960 to Ronald L. Kisor who preceded her in death on July 25, 2011. She was also preceded in death by son Patrick Kisor, granddaughter Alexa Young, and brother Rodney Walkins, brother and sister in law Betty and Carl Schuster.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO