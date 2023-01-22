Read full article on original website
Adrian E. “Gene” Justice
Adrian E. “Gene” Justice, 86, of Galion passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 unexpectedly at home. He was born August 19, 1936 in Hunter, Kentucky and was the son of George and Rhoda (Keens) Justice. Gene married Shirley J. (Price) Justice on April 24, 1959 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage until her passing on September 25, 2014.
Elizabeth Ann (McCleese) Coldiron
Elizabeth Ann (McCleese) Coldiron, 74 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday January 20, 2023 at home. Elizabeth was born May 13, 1948 in Maysville, KY to the late Ora McCleese and Anna (Jordan) and Marvin Bloomfield. She was married August 26, 1965 to James D. Coldiron who preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers (Clyde McCleese Sr., and Jerry McCleese), and brother -in-law LeRoy Eidson.
Norma S. Kisor
Norma S. Kisor, 82 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 at home following a lengthy illness. Norma was born October 10, 1940 in Cardington, OH to the late Richard A. and Katherine F. (Schwartz) Walkins. She was married July 16, 1960 to Ronald L. Kisor who preceded her in death on July 25, 2011. She was also preceded in death by son Patrick Kisor, granddaughter Alexa Young, and brother Rodney Walkins, brother and sister in law Betty and Carl Schuster.
Benefit set for father of four battling terminal cancer
BUCYRUS–A benefit is being held Saturday for a Nevada man and father of four who is battling cancer of the esophagus. The event, which will raise money for Benjamin Rush’s medical expenses, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the youth building of the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each, which includes dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment, and raffle drawings.
Sophomore visits and Open House rescheduled to February 2nd
SHELBY—Attention Sophomores from Pioneer Career and Technology Center’s 14 partner schools–Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth, Shelby, Willard and Wynford. Due to winter weather forecasted, Pioneer Sophomore Visits & Open House are rescheduled. Sophomores will plan to visit Pioneer Wednesday,...
Bucyrus man charged with death of Sean Cassaro
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker released the following update on the specifics of the death of Sean Cassaro. Thomas R. Brown, 49, of Bucyrus, is charged with the murder of Sean Cassaro, 46. Brown appeared in Crawford County Municipal Court on Monday, January 23, 2023. Crawford County Municipal Court...
Big weekend on tap for area hoops teams
BUCYRUS — The final weekend of January is a big one for Northern 10 Athletic Conference girls and boys basketball teams as they jockey for position and prepare for tournament draws — girls this weekend and boys next week. KEY GIRLS GAMES. The most critical contest will be...
Bruner, Thew, Ketterman chosen for all-star game
NORTH ROBINSON — Jake Bruner will have a busy spring, along with two of his graduating senior football players. In addition to being Colonel Crawford’s head football coach and the school’s dean of students/athletic director, Bruner has been selected to coach in this year’s Ohio North-South All-Star game Saturday, April 29 in Canton.
Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation
BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event January
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, January 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
911 call as investigation continues
Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Tamea Thomas—Black female, 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for Felonious Assault F2. She has ties to Mansfield.
Bucyrus Police arrest North Fairfield man after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Monday, January 23, at approximately 4:00 pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop on Plymouth Street near US 30. The driver, 51-year-old Mark Yates of North Fairfield, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. K9 Capone was alerted to an...
