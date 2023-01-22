Read full article on original website
Related
DCist.com
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
WTOP
‘Keep shedding people’: Does Fairfax Co. pay enough to attract, retain teachers?
Virginia’s largest school system has started hiring teachers for the 2023-24 school year, with a focus on filling vacancies at schools with large shares of students from low-income families. During a school board work session this week, Chief Operating Officer Marty Smith said Fairfax County Public Schools hired 51...
Parents urging schools be more transparent about overdoses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday MCPS officials reported a student at John F. Kennedy High School had a “medical emergency,” but Montgomery County Police say they responded to the report of a student who may have overdosed. “I am writing to inform you about an incident that occurred at school on […]
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
Holocaust survivor called to Montgomery County school after second hate incident
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Another antisemitic hate incident has struck a Montgomery County middle school, according to the principal who reported the situation to parents on Monday. School authorities recently discovered swastikas scrawled onto desks at Tilden Middle School, according to school authorities. It's the second such incident at Tilden since April 2022.
WJLA
MCPS parents are frustrated over school system's handling of medical emergency
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — As the cold rain fell outside Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday, parents and students described a frightening and confusing scene. "It's frustration most of all," B-CC PTSA President Lyric Winik said about an incident at her son's school on the morning of Jan. 23.
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic flyers left on synagogue members’ porches in Kensington
On Sunday morning, over a dozen Kensington community members woke up to discover antisemitic flyers had been left on their porches overnight, including several members of Temple Emanuel, the synagogue’s executive director Dianne Neiman confirmed to Bethesda Beat. The Anti-Defamation League and local law enforcement are investigating the incident,...
WTOP
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City High School students organize walk out protesting cancelation of lunchtime activities
(Updated 3:55 p.m.) At 10 a.m. today, Alexandria City High School students filed out of their classrooms and took to the field behind the school in protest against the elimination of a popular lunchtime program at the school. For a time, students could use their lunch block to meet with...
'No real plan' | DC activist calls for more consistency and accountability to address youth violence
WASHINGTON — After every shooting in D.C., come the shouts and pleas for finding solutions to gun violence. There are leaders of agencies and educators all working to increase activities to keep kids off the streets. Councilmembers are proposing bills to improve access to before /after-school care. But now...
Gilman School teacher fired for inappropriate behavior with students
Gilman School in Baltimore has confirmed that a teacher has been fired for inappropriate conduct with students.
bethesdamagazine.com
B-CC silence criticized after two students found unconscious in school bathroom
Seven hours elapsed between the time two female students were found unconscious Monday in a bathroom at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the time school officials communicated with parents. The lag, filled with rumors and the reporting of the B-CC student newspaper, has prompted criticism from students and parents. “We’re...
WTOP
Md. board of public works approves funding mechanism for major Prince George’s Co. project
The Maryland Board of Public Works met for the first time with its new chair Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman. Moore was eager to get started and excited to bring up one of Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ top priorities as the very first item on his agenda.
WTOP
Singer, ‘courtwatcher’ Fiona Apple champions Md. bill to cement online access to courtrooms
During the pandemic, many in-person experiences turned virtual, including court hearings. And now that most courtrooms have the technology in place that allowed the public to see justice unfold, some Maryland lawmakers think it should remain accessible online. A Maryland bill would give “courtwatchers” — such as singer Fiona Apple,...
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees... The post With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzling over $400K
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
mocoshow.com
Antisemitic Flyers Left at Homes in Kensington Over the Weekend
Antisemitic flyers were found in the yards of several homes in Kensington on Sunday morning. According to a report by WUSA9, the flyers were placed in Ziploc bags that contained rice, and several of the homes targeted had mezuzahs (parchment inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Torah) displayed. Montgomery County Police has not released any information regarding the incident or suspects. In a statement on Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich said, “These attacks are meant to instill fear to weaken and divide our communities, but these are generating more support for our Jewish neighbors. We are united and are showing those who are pedaling hate that these antisemitic attempts at community disruption won’t be tolerated.”
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Comments / 1