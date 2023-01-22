Antisemitic flyers were found in the yards of several homes in Kensington on Sunday morning. According to a report by WUSA9, the flyers were placed in Ziploc bags that contained rice, and several of the homes targeted had mezuzahs (parchment inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Torah) displayed. Montgomery County Police has not released any information regarding the incident or suspects. In a statement on Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich said, “These attacks are meant to instill fear to weaken and divide our communities, but these are generating more support for our Jewish neighbors. We are united and are showing those who are pedaling hate that these antisemitic attempts at community disruption won’t be tolerated.”

KENSINGTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO