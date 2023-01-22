While the Canon EOS R5 got a lot of the accolades upon its release, the EOS R6 is arguably the most practical workhorse in Canon's lineup, with a balanced feature set that borrows a lot of the advanced capabilities from its bigger sibling without the added luxuries that would drive its price up. The EOS R6 Mark II takes that foundation and includes a range of improvements and new features that add up to a refined and well-rounded professional instrument. This great video review takes a look at the camera for stills work and how it compares with the latest options from Sony and Panasonic.

16 HOURS AGO