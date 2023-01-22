ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Repeating 2019 Breakout? Crypto Analyst Looks at BTC After Big Bounce From Lows

A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be brewing a repeat of its 2019 breakout after forming a similar pattern over the last few weeks. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 45,000 YouTube subscribers that the king crypto’s current market structure looks very much like it did in 2019 before BTC sparked a big rally to the upside.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Suddenly Erupts Ahead of $60,000,000 Token Unlock

An Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin surged this weekend ahead of a large token unlocking event, defying conventional trading wisdom. Axie Infinity (AXS) rallied from trading around $9.20 on Saturday to a high of $13.84 on Sunday, a more than 50% increase. AXS, the 41st-ranked crypto asset by market cap, has...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Meteoric Rally for DeFi Altcoin Curve, Says Largest CRV Move Yet To Come

A closely followed crypto analyst believes that the decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin Curve (CRV) looks poised for a massive burst to the upside. Pseudonymous analyst Credible tells his 336,900 Twitter followers that the governance token of decentralized exchange Curve Finance is now in the midst of a wave three surge that could see the altcoin print as much as 1,092% in gains.
dailyhodl.com

Can Avalanche (AVAX) Do a 50X? Crypto Bull Mark Yusko Says Ethereum and Layer Ones To Outrun Next Bitcoin Rally

Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says Avalanche (AVAX) has the potential to go on a massive surge and outperform the rest of the crypto market in the next cycle. In a new interview with Paul Barron, the crypto veteran says the smart contract platform could skyrocket 50x in the next bull market cycle, as long as Bitcoin (BTC) and the overall digital asset market succeed.
dailyhodl.com

‘Enormously Bullish’ Indicator Suggesting Crypto Rebound, Says SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci

The chief executive of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital reportedly says that an “enormously bullish” indicator is hinting at a rebound for risk assets and crypto. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci says that he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening policies once it reaches its goal, sparking a crypto rally and the “rebirth of risk assets.”
dailyhodl.com

Embattled Crypto Broker Genesis Aiming To Come Back From Bankruptcy in Coming Months: Report

Troubled crypto lender Genesis is reportedly confident that it could emerge from its bankruptcy proceedings in just a few months. According to a new report by Reuters, Sean O’Neal, an attorney for Genesis, says that the embattled crypto firm could resolve matters with its creditors as soon as this week and potentially restart its operations by late May.
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Makes Prediction on Circle’s USDC, Issues Stark Warning – Here’s His Outlook

The host of the popular crypto channel Coin Bureau is predicting one US dollar-pegged stablecoin is poised to run the market. Coin Bureau host Guy Turner tells his 2.2 million subscribers that Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, is on its way to overtaking Tether’s USDT as the world’s dominant stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com

Institutions Fade Crypto Rally, Go Short on Bitcoin (BTC) As Markets Bounce: Coinshares

Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors aren’t convinced by the recent rallies in crypto markets. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds evidence of bearishness among North American investors as short Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw inflows last week. “Digital asset investment products...

Comments / 0

Community Policy