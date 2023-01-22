Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Ben Platt, Molly Gordon & the 'Theater Camp' Filmmakers on the Magic of Making a Movie with Best Friends
“You can't really make fun of something without it coming off as mean unless, deep down, you truly love it, and I think that really comes across.” That’s how Jimmy Tatro described Theater Camp during our Sundance 2023 interview, and that description is spot-on. Inspired by the short...
Collider
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
Collider
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Paul Mescal’s latest role: global film star
When Paul Mescal was studying drama at Dublin’s Lir Academy he yearned to play Stanley Kowalski, the thuggish lead character in A Streetcar Named Desire. Loughlin Deegan, the course director, told Mescal he was more suited to play the sensitive, courteous Mitch and that to have any chance of ever playing Stanley he would have to be brave and take risks as an actor.
Collider
'How I Met Your Father' Co-Creators Tease Impact of Neil Patrick Harris' Guest Appearance
Barney Stinson is back! Actor Neil Patrick Harris reprised his fan-favorite How I Met Your Mother role in the Season 2 premiere of the Hilary Duff-led spinoff, How I Met Your Father. At the end of the episode, Sophie (Duff) was seen getting into a fender bender and the car she dinged belonged to Barney. In a recent interview with TV Line, show creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger spoke about the inclusion of Harris in the series and how his presence will impact Sophie’s life.
Collider
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
Collider
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Explains Why Tigger Isn't in the Horror Film
Now that some beloved children's stories have entered the public domain, some filmmakers have taken advantage of the opportunity to give them a different and twisted take. Different from the duo we all grew to love, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet will now be murdering people for their next meal in the forthcoming slasher film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. While some of A.A. Milne's characters appear to be receiving sinister treatment, the director behind the film explained why the enthusiastic Tigger won't be joining the two anthropomorphic characters in a murder spree.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Perfectly Reintroduces Legacy Characters
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.There is always a fear with comedy revivals that a show returning after being off the air for many years will fail to capture the same magic that it once had. Not only do times change and audiences’ tastes evolve, but it can be hard for showrunners to meet multiple generations of prospective viewers. On one hand, they have to satisfy returning fans who are excited to see their favorite characters on screen again; on the other hand, they must build in a new generation of viewers who may or may not have even watched the original. It’s a difficult balance to strike that not every reboot can pull off, but That ‘90s Show has successfully found a way to reintroduce its legacy characters.
Collider
How to Watch 'Blood' Starring Michelle Monaghan: Showtimes and VOD Release Date
Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 3 Recap: Lasher, You Are One Devilish Dude
Last week’s episode of Mayfair Witches ended in a bloody mess! Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) made her way to New Orleans to learn more about who she is and where she comes from. Meanwhile, her biological mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) got nostalgic in her old childhood bedroom and was visited yet again by Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended on a rather ominous note when the hotel elevators opened in front of Rowan to reveal Deirdre, who, within seconds of locking eyes with her daughter, has her neck slit open by a mysterious invisible force and bleeds out on the elevator floor. Where does Rowan go from here? It’s time to unpack Episode 3, “Second Line.”
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Featurette Explores How the Costumes Elevated the Sequel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out Phase 4 of the MCU near the end of last year, bringing viewers an action-packed and emotional journey in the Black Panther sequel. The movie saw Wakanda grieve the loss of T'Challa/Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman), especially through the lens of his sister, Shuri. In the aftermath of his death, Shuri soon found herself confronting a new foe: Namor and his underwater kingdom Talokan. Like its predecessor, Wakanda Forever is a visual feast, due in part to its expansive costume design. A new featurette gives viewers a deeper look at the designs created by Ruth E. Carter.
Collider
'Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark' Trailer Reveals Comedy Special Coming to HBO
HBO has released the official trailer for Marc Maron’s comedy special, Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark. The official trailer for the HBO original comedy special, which will debut on Saturday, February 11, promises audiences a fun experience filled with dark humor. The HBO original comedy special is a stand-up comedy show filmed at New York City’s Town Hall and hosted by legendary comedian and podcaster Marc Maron.
Collider
How 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Became an Unlikely Awards Contender
On April 8, 2022, movie theaters in America saw the wide release of Everything Everywhere All at Once, a new film from the directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. While only having two feature films under their belt, they established enough of a reputation for their highly idiosyncratic taste. So, their latest film about a middle-aged woman and her outlandish adventure across various dimensions where she sees the alternate lives she could be living is nothing unexpected from the Daniels. However, no one could have expected the film to garner so much attention from the Academy Awards. That is until the film became a surprising word-of-mouth hit, carried momentum to awards seasons, and ended up with a whopping 11 Oscar nominations, the most of any film this year. This scenario feels like it could have only occurred in one of the film's multiverses, but somehow, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a legitimate contender for Best Picture.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Creators Discouraged the Cast from Watching the Games
It is safe to say The Last of Us has managed to win fans’ hearts. The series, co-created by original game creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, keeps the pacing and events of the source material intact while giving us great character studies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have managed to get into the skin of their characters while adding a certain nuance to their performance. Recently, on The Last of Us podcast, Druckmann revealed why it was important for them that the cast did not see the games.
Collider
Michelle Yeoh Is a Badass Even When She’s in Non-Action Roles
When Michelle Yeoh won a Golden Globe for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, she told the ceremony’s producers to shut up when they tried to cut off her victory speech. “I can beat you up, okay?” Nobody doubted the 60-year-old screen veteran, as she’d established herself in Hong Kong as a premier martial arts star and hasn't slowed down since. Her career has spanned the globe, and included peaks like Police Story 3 and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the Ang Lee epic whose title refers to the clandestine nature of kung fu masters. Even when Yeoh’s own gifts are obscured by a non-action role, she’s still badass.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Promises Viewers a "Bonkers" Experience
Fans are eagerly waiting for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to kick-start MCU Phase 5. In the upcoming feature, the tiniest of the Avengers is going to face off against the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. The movie will give us a good look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and will set up the events leading up to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. In a new featurette, the cast and Marvel head, Kevin Feige, outline the experience the movie would be for fans.
Collider
The 10 Best Picture Oscar Winners from the First 10 Years of the Academy Awards
The 95th Academy Awards are fast approaching, bringing a flurry of worthy candidates across their vast twenty-four nomination categories. Fans gather to celebrate awards seasons every year, praising recent Best Picture winners such Coda, Parasite, and Moonlight, but they shouldn't forget those from the very beginning of the Academy Awards.
Collider
'Wolf Pack' Review: Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns to TV for a Supernatural Drama That Lacks Fun and Focus
At the risk of making us all feel old, it is quite jarring to remember that it has now been more than two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first premiered way back in 1997. It remains a beloved series that still has a legacy that has been tempered by, among other things, the way many of those who worked to bring it to life were treated on set. There is then something nice about seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar back on screen after all this time in Wolf Pack, where she also serves as an executive producer. Playing the intrepid and delightfully snarky arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is looking into mysterious goings-on surrounding a massive California fire that roused a dormant creature to torment a group of teens, Gellar is the undisputed best part of the entire experience. For those merely looking for another chance to see her in action, there may be just enough to win you over. However, in the first two episodes provided for review, it soon becomes clear that this series is not really about her. As a result, Wolf Pack is already proving to be far less entertaining and far more derivative than it could have been.
Comments / 0