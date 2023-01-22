ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise 'SNL' Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
blavity.com

Raven Symoné Says Fans Have Pronounced Her Name Wrong For Over 30 Years: 'It's 'See-Mon-Ye Like Yay'

TikTok is teaching us something new every day. Raven-Symoné was the catalyst for a recent lesson when she taught fans the correct pronunciation of her name. The actress posted a TikTok revealing the proper way to say her last name is “See-mon-ye Like Yay.” Symone used a popular sound to let fans know they have been getting it wrong since her The Cosby Show years.
AFP

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)." 
wegotthiscovered.com

The world braces for Tucker Carlson's reaction to Maya Rudolph replacing the M&M'S spokescandies

M&M’S announced on Monday that for the first time in nearly 30 years, the chocolatier would be taking an “indefinite pause” from its popular spokescandies characters, which have been part of the company’s marketing since 1994. And with the anthropomorphic candies officially on their way out, all anyone can think about is Fox News host Tucker Carlson — the man we supposedly have to blame for the shakeup.
People

Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction

One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV

Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad." While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her."Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like,...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!

Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
Elizabeth Fequiere

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson Have Spoken Out About the Male Gaze in Hollywood

This post contains affiliate links that the author may receive commission on. The concept of the male gaze refers to the way in which visual media, including film, television, and art, tends to depict and present women in a way that is intended to appeal to the viewer, who is assumed to be male. This often involves objectifying women, presenting them as sexual objects for the pleasure of the male viewer, rather than presenting them as fully developed, three-dimensional characters. The male gaze can have a negative impact on how women are perceived and treated in society, as it reinforces harmful gender stereotypes and can contribute to the objectification and sexualization of women. It can also exclude women from fully participating in and enjoying media as viewers, as they may feel that they are not being represented in a way that is meaningful or relevant to them.
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations

Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.

