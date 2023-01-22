This post contains affiliate links that the author may receive commission on. The concept of the male gaze refers to the way in which visual media, including film, television, and art, tends to depict and present women in a way that is intended to appeal to the viewer, who is assumed to be male. This often involves objectifying women, presenting them as sexual objects for the pleasure of the male viewer, rather than presenting them as fully developed, three-dimensional characters. The male gaze can have a negative impact on how women are perceived and treated in society, as it reinforces harmful gender stereotypes and can contribute to the objectification and sexualization of women. It can also exclude women from fully participating in and enjoying media as viewers, as they may feel that they are not being represented in a way that is meaningful or relevant to them.

