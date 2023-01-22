UPDATE (Jan. 23):. The Apollo Theater has released a statement in the wake of a fan falling from a balcony during Drake's SiriusXM show. "Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine," the statement reads. "Drake, Apollo and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken. They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported. The Apollo is investigating the situation further."

