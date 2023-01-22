Read full article on original website
Related
Prevention
Our Guide to Starting Fresh Will Help You Find Joy and Purpose in Every Day
Everyone needs to press the reset button every once in a while. Perhaps you’ve found yourself in a bit of a rut, or you’re simply feeling ready to make some positive changes in your life. Whatever the case may be, our guide to making a fresh start is packed with ways to begin again and discover health and happiness every day.
Prevention
Amazon Reviewers Swear by This Straw That Gets Rid of Hiccups Instantly
Who among us hasn’t gone to desperate lengths to get rid of the hiccups? We hold our breath, gulp glasses of water while lying upside-down, pull our tongue, swallow spoonfuls of sugar, huff into paper bags, all the while convincing ourselves that these home remedies might actually do the trick.
Prevention
10 Reasons for a Swollen Uvula, According to Doctors
That dangly thing in the back of your throat (a.k.a. your uvula) is pretty important—it helps you swallow your food, allowing you to eat and speak properly. But, you probably don’t think about it much unless you notice you have a swollen uvula, or uvulitis. Like a swollen tongue or swollen feet, your uvula can balloon for a number of reasons, so we tapped the experts to find the most common causes.
Comments / 0