Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Arnold Raymond Johnson
Arnold Raymond Johnson, 89, of Summerfield, FL and formerly of Stuart, FL and Monson, MA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Lady Lake, FL. He was born in St. Albans, Maine, a son of the late Merle E. and Methyl H. (Parkman) Johnson. Arnold was educated in Springfield attending the former Springfield Trade School and served his country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War receiving his Honorable discharge from active service in October of 1955. After returning home from the war, Arnold began a 32-year career as an engineering assistant with Pratt & Whitney Corporation from which he retired in 1989. He was a former member of the Chicopee Moose Club, as well as, the Springfield Lodge of Elks. He was the devoted husband of the late Theresa Y. (Cote) Johnson and leaves two loving children, Michael R. Johnson of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Linda S. Earp and her husband Alvin of Hahira, GA; as well as three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Arnold was predeceased by his brothers, Everett, Ivan, and Joseph Johnson; and his sisters, Evelyn Candage, Marie Backus, and Thirma Blethen.
villages-news.com
Joanne Saunders
Joanne Saunders, 62 years of age, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation for Joanne will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 3:00 PM until the time of her Memorial Service at 5:00 PM in the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Heritage Place Chapel, 3990 FL-44 Suite 105, Wildwood, FL 34785.
villages-news.com
Shirley M. Nicholas
Shirley M. Nicholas passed away January 17, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born to Howard B and Francis Martin on February 7, 1936 in Mattoon Illinois and raised in Butler, Pennsylvania. She graduated with honors from Butler High School in 1953 then migrated to Florida in 1961. She earned her AA degree and then her BS in Computer Science while raising 4 children. Employed by a civil engineering firm that was acting as City Engineers for several Florida cities. She had a natural talent as an artist which started early in Junior High School and continued through her life until she could no longer paint.
villages-news.com
Peter Murphy
On December 27, 2022, Peter Murphy, of The Villages, Florida, a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many, went home to be with the Lord. After his wife Eileen passed away in 2017, he was blessed with love a second time when he met Linda Magill, whom he married in 2020. Linda and Peter settled full-time in The Villages, FL in April 2022. Peter is survived by his loving wife Linda, his siblings, Joseph of Yonkers, NY; Alice (Cathie Lyons) of NY, NY; Maryann Salvin (Richard) of Irvington, NY; Paul (Lynn) of La Jolla, CA; his children, Kevin (Caroline) of Tinton Falls, NJ; Thomas (Candy Conover) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; Regina Keith (David) of Toms River, NJ, and stepson, Patrick Magill Davis (Leilah) of New Orleans, LA., 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; along with many nieces and nephews that he adored. His parents, his first wife, Eileen, and siblings, Jack, Virginia, and Patricia predeceased him.
villages-news.com
Jerry F. Crawford
Jerry F. Crawford passed away quietly on Jan 18th at Select Specialty Hospital in Oxford, Fl, following a traumatic fall. Born in Cartagena, Columbia to US citizens, he spent his happiest childhood years in Cincinatti, Ohio and Greendale, Indiana. His adult years were spent in South Florida. He then moved “up north” to spend his last 22years in Summerfield, Fl.
villages-news.com
We all had a great time at Lake Sumter Landing
Enjoyed the electric light show by Blonde Ambition at Lake Sumter Landing. Was with a group of Villager friends. What added to the good time was meeting some great folks from Del Webb and Spruce Creek. All are welcome. Mary Megert. Village of Winifred.
villages-news.com
Charles “Bud” Haas
Charles “Bud” R. Haas, 91 of Lady Lake, Florida, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023. He was born in Westhope, Ohio to Arthur and Gertrude Haas (Pratt). He was the youngest of 5 children. Bud was a 1948 graduate of Deshler High...
villages-news.com
Cindy Seidel
Cindy Seidel, beloved wife and mother; endearing friend to people and pets; retired medical professional (BSN, RN) having served in a range of clinical nursing, nursing education and administrative roles over a 30+ year career; passed away peacefully at home in December with her husband at her side. Mirroring her...
Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
villages-news.com
New York snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Brownwood
A New York snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Brownwood. Timothy Charles Fennelly, 76, of Aquebogue, N.Y., was at the wheel of a black EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday traveling on Warm Springs Avenue near the Everglades Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not allowed on that roadway. His golf cart had backed up the right lane of traffic.
villages-news.com
Robert Chandler Deliere Sr.
Robert Chandler Deliere Sr. The Villages, Florida – Deliere, Robert Chandler, 89, passed away on January 19, 2023 in Oxford, Florida. Born July 19, 1933 in Kankakee, IL to Elmer and Hazel (Chandler) Deliere. He moved to Miami, Florida with his family in 1945 and attended Miami Jackson Senior High. Joining the US Air Force in 1950 he served during the Korean Conflict. He married Katheryn Smith Deliere in 1952 in Miami, Florida and they were happily married for 64 years before her passing in 2017. Robert attended the University of Miami and was hired as a pilot with Eastern Airlines in 1956. During his career with Eastern, Robert flew and instructed on numerous aircraft, the L1011 being his favorite. Prior to the shutdown of Eastern, Robert was an L1011 captain transporting our military during Desert Storm.
click orlando
1 dead, 2 injured as fatal crash closes Poinciana Boulevard in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of a roadway in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday on South Poinciana Boulevard, north of Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal...
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
villages-news.com
Suspected credit card thief jailed after $147 to-go order at Chili’s
A suspected credit card thief was jailed after taking home a $147 to-go order at Chili’s in The Villages. Melanie Christine Patterson, 46, of Umatilla, was booked Monday on charges of fraud and theft after she was tracked down by a Lady Lake police officer. An investigation began after...
villages-news.com
Buffalo Stampeders honored for championship season by Sumter Commission
The Buffalo Stampeders 6U football team was honored by Sumter County Chairman Craig Estep Tuesday night for their 18-14 victory in the championship game for their age group to become 2022 Florida 6U Champions. The team also won the Pop Warner Division III Mid-Florida 6U Championship. They played eight games...
villages-news.com
James Browne Bannar
James Browne Bannar, of The Villages, FL, died 85 years young on January 6th, 2023. While those who love him always appreciated Jim’s commitment to punctuality, they do wish this was one event he’d gone late to. No amount of time with him would have been enough. Jim...
villages-news.com
Kenneth R. Jean
Kenneth R. Jean of The Villages in Florida and recently of Ashburnham, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2023. Born on March 27, 1956, Ken spent his early years growing up in Manchester, N.H., where he attended Central High School. Even though he had an “only son” exemption, he chose to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. He was also a member of the fraternal order of the Massachusetts Freemasons Hope Lodge in Gardner, Mass.
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
Comments / 0