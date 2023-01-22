Snow overnight and into early Monday for Denver

DENVER — Clouds and winds increase tonight, with yet another storm set to bring more snow Sunday night and Monday.

The metro area will see a chance for light snow Sunday PM through Monday AM. With the track of the storm still changing, it looks like our snowfall amounts will be very light for the metro area.

The heaviest snowfall is set to occur over Southern Colorado, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of SW CO, over portions of the San Juan mountains.

The snow will end by Monday morning, but the cold weather should hold through much of the week. Some light snow or flurries will also be possible next Wednesday.

Temperatures should moderate late in the week, but the overall 7 to 10 day outlook will remain on the cold side.

