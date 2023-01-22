Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Peter Murphy
On December 27, 2022, Peter Murphy, of The Villages, Florida, a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many, went home to be with the Lord. After his wife Eileen passed away in 2017, he was blessed with love a second time when he met Linda Magill, whom he married in 2020. Linda and Peter settled full-time in The Villages, FL in April 2022. Peter is survived by his loving wife Linda, his siblings, Joseph of Yonkers, NY; Alice (Cathie Lyons) of NY, NY; Maryann Salvin (Richard) of Irvington, NY; Paul (Lynn) of La Jolla, CA; his children, Kevin (Caroline) of Tinton Falls, NJ; Thomas (Candy Conover) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; Regina Keith (David) of Toms River, NJ, and stepson, Patrick Magill Davis (Leilah) of New Orleans, LA., 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; along with many nieces and nephews that he adored. His parents, his first wife, Eileen, and siblings, Jack, Virginia, and Patricia predeceased him.
villages-news.com
Kenneth R. Jean
Kenneth R. Jean of The Villages in Florida and recently of Ashburnham, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2023. Born on March 27, 1956, Ken spent his early years growing up in Manchester, N.H., where he attended Central High School. Even though he had an “only son” exemption, he chose to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. He was also a member of the fraternal order of the Massachusetts Freemasons Hope Lodge in Gardner, Mass.
villages-news.com
Jerry F. Crawford
Jerry F. Crawford passed away quietly on Jan 18th at Select Specialty Hospital in Oxford, Fl, following a traumatic fall. Born in Cartagena, Columbia to US citizens, he spent his happiest childhood years in Cincinatti, Ohio and Greendale, Indiana. His adult years were spent in South Florida. He then moved “up north” to spend his last 22years in Summerfield, Fl.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
villages-news.com
James Browne Bannar
James Browne Bannar, of The Villages, FL, died 85 years young on January 6th, 2023. While those who love him always appreciated Jim’s commitment to punctuality, they do wish this was one event he’d gone late to. No amount of time with him would have been enough. Jim...
villages-news.com
Joanne Saunders
Joanne Saunders, 62 years of age, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation for Joanne will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 3:00 PM until the time of her Memorial Service at 5:00 PM in the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Heritage Place Chapel, 3990 FL-44 Suite 105, Wildwood, FL 34785.
villages-news.com
William Bruce Urton
William Bruce Urton of The Villages passed away on Sunday, January 15 at Ocala Florida Hospital at the age of 80. In accordance with his wishes, Bruce had chosen cremation and there will be no services. Bruce was born to William and Jeanne Urton on June 1, 1942 in Detroit...
villages-news.com
Wisconsin man leaving World of Beer arrested after stumbling to his car
A Wisconsin man who was seen stumbling to his car was arrested after leaving World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square. Joseph Vanderah, 54, of Lodi, Wis. was walking to his car at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when people in the vicinity concluded he was in no shape to drive and they tried to prevent him from getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had fallen while attempting to reach his vehicle.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike
OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
villages-news.com
New York snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Brownwood
A New York snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Brownwood. Timothy Charles Fennelly, 76, of Aquebogue, N.Y., was at the wheel of a black EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday traveling on Warm Springs Avenue near the Everglades Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not allowed on that roadway. His golf cart had backed up the right lane of traffic.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
anglerschannel.com
Central Florida Youth Anglers Win MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Harris Chain of Lakes
LEESBURG, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Central Florida Youth Anglers team of Ryder Krueger and Carson Yero brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.
Action News Jax
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
villages-news.com
Cindy Seidel
Cindy Seidel, beloved wife and mother; endearing friend to people and pets; retired medical professional (BSN, RN) having served in a range of clinical nursing, nursing education and administrative roles over a 30+ year career; passed away peacefully at home in December with her husband at her side. Mirroring her...
This Week in Lake County, Florida: January 23 - 29, 2023
Looking for something to do here in Lake County, Florida this week? Here are a few ideas!. Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)
WESH
Police: Shocking video shows DUI driver crashing into Central Florida dentist office
OCALA, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Ocala police say he crashed into a dentist's office while he was drunk. The Ocala Police Department says officers were called to Healthy Smiles Dentistry just after midnight on Monday after receiving a call that an SUV had crashed into the building.
villages-news.com
Buffalo Stampeders honored for championship season by Sumter Commission
The Buffalo Stampeders 6U football team was honored by Sumter County Chairman Craig Estep Tuesday night for their 18-14 victory in the championship game for their age group to become 2022 Florida 6U Champions. The team also won the Pop Warner Division III Mid-Florida 6U Championship. They played eight games...
Comments / 0