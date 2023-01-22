On December 27, 2022, Peter Murphy, of The Villages, Florida, a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many, went home to be with the Lord. After his wife Eileen passed away in 2017, he was blessed with love a second time when he met Linda Magill, whom he married in 2020. Linda and Peter settled full-time in The Villages, FL in April 2022. Peter is survived by his loving wife Linda, his siblings, Joseph of Yonkers, NY; Alice (Cathie Lyons) of NY, NY; Maryann Salvin (Richard) of Irvington, NY; Paul (Lynn) of La Jolla, CA; his children, Kevin (Caroline) of Tinton Falls, NJ; Thomas (Candy Conover) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; Regina Keith (David) of Toms River, NJ, and stepson, Patrick Magill Davis (Leilah) of New Orleans, LA., 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; along with many nieces and nephews that he adored. His parents, his first wife, Eileen, and siblings, Jack, Virginia, and Patricia predeceased him.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO