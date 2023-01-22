Inmate found dead in Harford County jail cell on Sunday

A 26-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning at the Harford County Detention Center.

Officials from the Harford County's Sheriff's Office say the victim died after hanging himself in his cell.

at 12:15 a.m., a correctional deputy, while making their regularly scheduled tours, found the inmate unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies immediately began lifesaving efforts and called the medical staff at the detention center and all other deputies to assist. Both deputies and medical staff initiated CPR and continued to do so until medics arrived on scene, but with no success.

The victim, who is identified as Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m.

Powell was arrested on January 18th for a domestic related charge.

No foul play is suspected.

The investigation is still ongoing.