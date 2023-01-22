ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Inmate found dead in Harford County jail cell on Sunday

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDiiw_0kNNSyQj00

A 26-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning at the Harford County Detention Center.

Officials from the Harford County's Sheriff's Office say the victim died after hanging himself in his cell.

at 12:15 a.m., a correctional deputy, while making their regularly scheduled tours, found the inmate unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies immediately began lifesaving efforts and called the medical staff at the detention center and all other deputies to assist. Both deputies and medical staff initiated CPR and continued to do so until medics arrived on scene, but with no success.

The victim, who is identified as Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m.

Powell was arrested on January 18th for a domestic related charge.

No foul play is suspected.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 14

Bruce Peters
3d ago

Never know when someone is hurting,I saw a writing in localjail it said Jesus Saves diagonal y in the center,turned my head for a minute and it was gone,true miracle,I got saved and 45 years later,I never forgot that,he can change a person in there,he did me

Reply
2
Related
WBAL Radio

Authorities capture inmate who escaped state-run facility in Sykesville

The man who escaped from the state-run Central Laundry Facility in Sykesville on Thursday has been captured. Jeremiah Ballard, 27, was found at the Vista Garden Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro on Monday, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Authorities locked down Sykesville...
SYKESVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

Suspect in Mt. Airy Burglaries (Photo from Md. State Police) Mount Airy, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are trying to learn the identity of a burglary suspect who was involved in three commercial break-ins last month. He’s an African-American male, about 6-feet to 6’4″ tall, about 300 pounds. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
MOUNT AIRY, MD
Nottingham MD

Inmate from Middle River dies at Harford County Detention Center

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A 26-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died early Sunday morning after hanging himself in his cell, authorities said. At approximately 12:15 a.m., a correctional deputy found the inmate unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck. Deputies immediately began lifesaving efforts and called for medical staff at the detention center. Deputies and medical staff initiated CPR and continued until medics arrived on scene to relieve them, with no success. The inmate, identified as Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., of Middle River, was pronounced dead at just after 1 a.m.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental

House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police seek to identify Radecke Avenue shooting suspects [VIDEO]

BALTIMORE, MD—Police in the Baltimore area are asking for the public’s help in identifying recent shooting suspects. On January 17, two 16-year-old males were shot by four suspects near 5900 Radecke Avenue (21206). Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are looking to identify these suspects. Anyone with information...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy