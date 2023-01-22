Read full article on original website
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
Slick, snow covered roads caused early morning crashes; How the rain impacted treating roads
MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews were out on highways putting down salt to keep us safe Wednesday morning. Overnight roads were covered in snow with ice underneath as flakes were still coming down heavily. “We had a really intense band of snow that...
Looking back at the Blizzard of 1978
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio was covered in snow on Wednesday morning, but on that day 45 years before, the Buckeye State was covered by a different kind of snowstorm- A deadly severe blizzard. In January and February of 1978, a series of three storms covered the northwest...
Winter storm advisory issued for Wednesday across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clevelanders are expected to see a fresh blanket of snow outside upon waking up Wednesday morning. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been issued for late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for northern Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather impacts Northeast Ohio: Traffic updates, school closings and more
CLEVELAND — We're in store for a wintry Wednesday as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio. The snowy conditions will transition to a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon before we change back to snow. So what's happening with wintry weather right now? We're following the latest with...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
TIMELINE: Rain takes over with potential for more flurries Wednesday night
CINCINNATI — Overnight snow has now switched to rain across nearly all of Greater Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. The only spots still seeing snow are in southeast Indiana north of I-74. Plan on rain showers through noon. This afternoon gusty winds are possible.
ODOT urges public to avoid travel Wednesday
MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation is urging the public to avoid travel Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to hit the state. “The Wednesday morning commute will be very challenging for most of Ohio. Plan ahead. If you can avoid travel, please do,” a post on ODOT’s social media stated.
Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days
CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
Winter Weather Advisory Begins at 9pm Tonight for Local Area
Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 IAZ089-099-ILZ025-026-034-035-MOZ009-010-250415- /O.EXT.KDVN.WW.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230126T0000Z/ Des Moines-Lee-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- Including the cities of Burlington, Fort Madison, Oquawka, Monmouth, Carthage, Macomb, Memphis, and Kahoka 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
How to get up-to-the-minute weather alerts from WLWT News
Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. If you want to stay up to date on alerts, the following is a step-by-step guide to sign up for customized weather alerts from WLWT News. It's the best...
Southern Ohio School Delays and Cancellations for 1/25/23
SOUTHERN OHIO – School delays and closings due to weather, also make sure to check business and events before leaving the house due to the weather alert they may have been canceled also. Time of last update 7:20 am. Pickaway County. Circleville city schools Closed. Logan Elm Schools closed.
Hour by hour: When winter storm moves through Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Check out the hour by hour forecast by clicking through the slides above.
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning
A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
Crews respond to a report of a crash with entrapment on Steamboat Way near West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash with entrapment on Steamboat Way and Canal Way, near West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
