Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
ComicBook
Stephen King's The Boogeyman Adaptation to Get Theatrical Release
Stephen King fans were given some exciting news today, as the upcoming adaptation of his story The Boogeyman that was originally slated to debut on Hulu has instead pivoted to debut in theaters this summer. This is only the latest confirmation that a highly anticipated horror project would pivot from streaming to theaters, as Evil Dead Rise was initially slated to be an HBO Max exclusive but will instead be getting a theatrical release in April. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the shift was made based on the film earning positive test screenings. The Boogeyman is now slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
Inside the Magic
Disney To Adapt Stephen King Creature Feature
Two elements that sound like they definitely wouldn’t go together would be Walt Disney Pictures and Stephen King. The acclaimed author has written more than sixty books over his incredibly decorated career, and his short stories have made for some of the most terrifying thrillers to come to the big screen. So what does the house of mouse want with the master of horror?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King teases his next mind-melting project as a revolutionary scream queen is snubbed by the Oscars
Happy Tuesday, ghostly goons! And what a Tuesday it’s been already, with a whirlwind of delightful goodies just begging to be included in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And not to toot our own horn or anything, but we’ve definitely got you covered on today’s wild collection of the spookiest updates in the catalog. Over the last 24 hours, genre diehards have feasted their eyes on Stephen King teasing an upcoming adaptation, while the Academy Awards have come under fire for — unsurprisingly — snubbing one of 2022’s brightest scream queens.
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in TV series “James at 15” and as Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King mini-series “Salem’s Lot,” died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his roles in television and film, including TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter “James at 15” and “James at 16.” First...
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Steamy Acrobatic Moves With Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you are looking for hot and heavy Valentine’s Day weekend plans, look no further than Salma Hayek’s upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. From the looks of the trailer alone, she and Channing Tatum will be heating up movie theaters all across the U.S. The 56-year-old actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page that teased the couple’s bedroom scene. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star...
thedigitalfix.com
Stanley Kubrick had to be forced to film Spartacus’s most iconic scene
When it comes to filmmakers, few are as memorable or celebrated as Stanley Kubrick. The director is behind some of the best movies in film history, with nine Academy Awards to his name. However, it turns out that even the top dogs of Hollywood have to make compromises on certain films. And in Kubrick’s case, a moment of persuasion came while shooting the 1960s drama movie Spartacus.
The Cast of 'Maine Cabin Masters' Was Embroiled in a Lawsuit in Late 2022
When you're on a reality show for any amount of time, you're bound to get caught up in real-life problems. Whether those issues end up on camera or occur "behind the scenes," it's all too possible for drama and scandal to unfold for these reality stars. The home renovation crew of Maine Cabin Masters has been under scrutiny multiple times. The home renovation series first premiered on the DIY network in 2017 before moving to the Magnolia Network in 2022.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Tony Hawk Refuses To Keep His Voice Down During A Gnarly 'SNL' Cameo
The pageant contestants in the "SNL" sketch screamed their answers to Kenan Thompson’s questions before Hawk rolled in with his takes.
