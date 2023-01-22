Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short
The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested
As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Zacha, Grzelcyk, Injuries & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Another week down for the NHL’s best team, but despite their success, the...
Red Wings: Weighing the Pros & Cons of Trading Dylan Larkin
Truth be told, it’s a little surprising that we are at this point. The Detroit Red Wings and their fans have always known that this season was the last on captain Dylan Larkin’s contract. There was word during the summer that general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman met with Larkin’s new representation to begin preliminary discussions on a new contract. Since then, both parties have affirmed their desire to work out a deal that would keep Larkin in his home state of Michigan.
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 16
As the 2022-23 NHL season continues, the bigger picture is coming into focus. In the Eastern Conference, it’s starting to look more like 2021-22, where the top seven to eight teams pulled away in the standings before the All-Star Break, leaving maybe one or two playoff positions up for grabs halfway through the season.
3 Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Dallas Stars will try to add at least one player at the 2023 Trade Deadline, and it’s likely to be a top-six forward. They are one of the best teams in the league but have limited cap space, which means they will have to get creative and move a bad contract by offering up picks or prospects to add an impactful player. Here’s a look at the three most likely players to be traded by the Stars before the deadline.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway
Throughout his five seasons spent in the NHL, Jordan Greenway has become a known presence in the lineup for many reasons. The first is his size, as he stands at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds. Thanks in large part to his size, he is also known as a very solid power forward who can create offense with his above-average skill set. Safe to say, he would certainly gain the interest of many teams around the league, and he’s believed to be on the block.
Penguins & Oilers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are two teams to watch as we creep closer to the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. Both teams are expected to be active leading up to the deadline with a focus on doing whatever it takes to upgrade their rosters, while creating some more flexibility moving forward.
Jets Face Matthew Tkachuk-Like Trade For Pierre-Luc Dubois
The Winnipeg Jets are playing solid hockey and Pierre-Luc Dubois is producing. With 51 points in 49 games, the center is one of the reasons the Jets now sit second in the Western Conference with 63 points and look to make the playoffs after a disappointing run in 2021-22. But, according to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, none of that matters when it comes to Dubois’ future in Winnipeg.
Avalanche’s Ideal Trade Targets Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Analysts across the league seem to have zeroed in on the reigning Stanley Cup champions as buyers at the trade deadline, focusing on their somewhat “insecure” playoff spot as s a reason for beefing up the roster. Sure, the Colorado Avalanche faced tons of adversity in the form of a seemingly never-ending injury list, led by captain Gabriel Landeskog’s knee issue that has sidelined him for the entire season thus far. While injury woes brought a ton of questions and comments that suggested the Avalanche may be one of the few clubs in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup and then miss the playoffs (an awful feat last achieved by the Los Angeles Kings following their 2012 victory), the injury issue also brings new life. It brings new possibilities in the form of cap space.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Predators’ Mattias Ekholm
Earlier this month, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Nashville Predators are considering trading veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm. This naturally surprised many NHL fans, as Ekholm is in the first season of his four-year, $25 million contract. However, with Nashville looking like a team that may be heading in the wrong direction, it makes sense that they are considering the prospect of moving Ekholm. After all, there are several playoff teams that would love to get their hands on him, as he is a very reliable two-way defenseman who plays top-four minutes. Let’s now look at three clubs that could make a push to acquire him.
Red Wings Need a Jakub Vrana Redemption Story
By this point, we’re all aware that Jakub Vrana is not with the Detroit Red Wings, but rather in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. You have to wonder what’s next in the Vrana saga. Will he remain in the AHL? Or will he get the call up to Detroit before the 2022-23 season concludes?
Devils Need to Solve Bottom-6 Struggles
After the New Jersey Devils salvaged a point in an overtime loss against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 19, head coach Lindy Ruff stated he didn’t like the direction his team was heading in. Most coaches wouldn’t say that after ending a road trip with a 4-0-1 record, but Ruff was right in his assessment. The Devils rank 25th in Corsi and expected goals percentages for the month of January.
Devils Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights – 1/24/23
After a brief slump in December, the New Jersey Devils are back to their winning ways, with a victory in six of their last seven games. They will try to make it seven out of eight when the Vegas Golden Knights come to town for the only time this season. The Devils have 64 points and a 30-12-4 record. In their 46th game, they have already surpassed last season’s point total of 63.
Bruins Scout Islanders Game – Who Could Have Their Attention?
David Pagnotta reported that the Boston Bruins were one of the many teams that had scouts present during Monday’s (Jan. 24) contest between the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs. When noting that the Bruins and Maple Leafs are division rivals and clear playoff teams, it seems rather unlikely that Boston was there for them. Instead, it’s fair to assume that the Bruins were taking a look at some Islanders players instead.
Wild Check-In: Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov, Spurgeon & Steel
The Minnesota Wild spent the last week on the road and played three games, one each against the Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers. They started out on a high note with a win over the Capitals but finished with losses against the Hurricanes and Panthers. Unlike in the past few months, the Wild’s roster remained fully healthy but with a slight change, Matt Dumba was a healthy scratch in favor of Alex Goligoski.
Ducks Prospect Tyson Hinds Looking To Build Upon Strong WJC
Tyson Hinds is calm, cool and collected. The Anaheim Ducks‘ 2021 third-round pick showed just how poised he can be during Team Canada’s game against Slovakia in the 2023 World Juniors when he gloved down a rebound attempt from Adam Sykora after goaltender Thomas Milic made a terrific scorpion save. The score at the time was 3-3, and that moment proved pivotal as they eventually won in overtime to advance to the semifinal.
