Milwaukee, WI

Sir Maurice
3d ago

Condolences to the family but how is a guardrail at fault? Drinking and driving is to blame and this young woman decided to get into the vehicle with a person she knew had been drinking... Sad story

christine bayer
3d ago

I have nothing but sympathy for the family of this young lady but please let's put the blame where it needs to be not on the streets not on the guardrail on the person who was drinking and driving. I'm sure the driver had no intention of killing her friend if that's who it was and I apologize if I don't have the correct information but my understanding is that the young lady that passed away was a passenger in the car of the drunk driver again the family has my condolences no one deserves to die over something like this but I think we need to concentrate on what the cause of the accident was and in my opinion it wasn't the layout of the road necessarily.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New video released in Milwaukee jail death

THE PUBLIC. REPORTER: THE IN-CUSTODY DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD BREION GREEN AT THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY JAIL LAST JUNE BROUGHT A SERIES OF PROTESTS, AND AS HIS MOTHER TOLD ME THEN, A CALL FOR ANSWERS. >> I WANT JUSTICE FOR MY SON. I WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH. I WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST HOURS OF HIS LIFE. WE NEED TRANSPARENCY. THEY HAVE NOT TOLD ME ANYTHING. >> I DON’T THAT. REPORTER: NEWLY RELEASED VIDEO SHOWS GREEN BEING PLACED INTO A MILWAUKEE SHERIFF’S SQUAD AT BRADFORD BEACH JUNE 26 ARRESTED FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CARRYING A CONCEALED HANDGUN, AND BAIL JUMPING. >> DO YOU NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION? REPORTER: DEPUTIES APPEAR TO CHECK ON HIM IN THE SQUAD TO MAKE SURE HE’S OK, AND THEN TRANSPORT HIM INSIDE THE JAIL. BUT, AN INVESTIGATION SHOWED GREEN STRANGLED HIMSELF WITH A PHONE CORD IN A HOLDING CELL WITHIN AN HOUR OF BEING BOOKED. >> THEY ARE VERY UPSET THAT IS NOT RELEASED. REPORTER: BUT THAT VIDEO ISN’T BEING RELEASED. >> THE VIDEO THAT DEPICTS HIM IN A TRAGIC SITUATION OF THE REGULATION. — STRANGLED. ALSO THE INDIFFERENCE THEY BELIEVE THE CORRECTIONS OFFICER DISPLAYED WHEN PASSING THE CELL, BARELY LOOKING INTO THE CELL AND WALKING OFF. REPORTER: THE FAMILY AND THEIR ATTORNEY HAVE SEEN THE VIDEO JUST ONCE BUT ENOUGH TO BELIEVE GREEN’S SUICIDE COULD’VE BEEN PREVENTED. >> A MATTER OF A COUPLE OF MINUTES COULD HAVE PREVENTED BUT THIS FAMILY HAS TO LIVE WITH. REPORTER: IN MILWAUKEE, NICK BOHR, WISN 12 NEWS. >> THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAID RELEASING THE INTERNAL VIDEO WOULD COMPROMISE JAIL SECURITY. EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANNOUNCED NO CRIMINAL CHARGES WOULD BE FILED IN GREEN’S DEATH. THE FAMILY ATTORNEY TELLS 12 NEWS THEY’RE STILL EXPLORING THEIR NEXT STEPS WHICH COULD INCLUDE A CIVIL LAWSUI.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours

In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, protocol followed, chief says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs held a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near S. Layton Boulevard and W. Greenfield Avenue. The man was not found until the day after the fire. The chief, showing photos of the conditions inside the building, said firefighters did all they should have.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street

MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-25-23 fatal crash update

Authorities say a teenager involved in a car crash over the weekend in Fond du Lac has been declared brain dead and will be taken off life support Wednesday. Sixteen year old Tommy Koenigs, of Mount Calvary was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah following the crash early Saturday morning. In an email to families St. Mary’s Springs Academy president Stacey Akey said Koenigs will give “a beautiful gift to others” through organ donation. A passenger in the car, 16 year old Nevins Zoch, was also killed in the crash on Golf Course Drive. A second passenger, a 16 year old girl, received non life-threatening injuries. An obituary for Zoch memorialized his life as a “bright boy” with a “vibrant imagination.” Zoch was a sophomore at Laconia High School and played for the football team. A visitation for Zoch will be held Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Vliet fatal crash; driver struck tree, median

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 27th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:23 a.m. Police say a motorist lost control of their vehicle and collided with a tree and a median. The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car

Five teens are in custody after a fatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 pm Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the passenger inside. Marquis Hacket, 47, died in the crash. He was on a first date with Tiffiney Cleaves-Moore when they were struck. Cleaves-Moore said they had just left a restaurant. “His son was the highlight of the show. He talked about his son so much,” Cleaves-Moore said. “That’s the last thing I remember. We were looking at each other, talking at the red light.” Cleaves-Moore said she remembers waking up in the hospital with a broken back and bruised lung. Hacket’s mother said he was a devoted family man who loved horses. He leaves behind two daughters and a son. “He told me he had a hot date and he said, ‘Ma, this might be the one,'” said Dorothy Hacket, Hacket’s mother.”It’s all gone for nothing, because somebody wanted to take a joy ride,” Hacket’s mother said. “Thirteen to 15-year-olds, five of them in one car. It doesn’t make any sense.”Hacket’s family started a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses. “These young people, it’s not a game. You destroy people’s lives with this crap. It’s not a game and it’s not fair for those of us left picking up the pieces, because you took away a son and a brother and a father and that You don’t get that back,” Hacket’s mother said. Police said four juveniles were taken into custody and one is in the hospital. Police said officers also recovered a gun at the scene. Criminal charges will be referred by the district attorney’s office in the coming days.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police: Man dies in crash near 27th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 23. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. According to police, a vehicle lost control and collided with a tree and median. The driver sustained fatal injuries. Police say speed is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Riverwest senior housing vehicle break-ins, at least 21 hit

MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Frustrated residents at Locust Court woke up to windows...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; Accused admits, 'did not have a driver's license'

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened at Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The accused is Dejaun Johnson – and he faces a single charge of "knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death." According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI

