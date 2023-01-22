Condolences to the family but how is a guardrail at fault? Drinking and driving is to blame and this young woman decided to get into the vehicle with a person she knew had been drinking... Sad story
I have nothing but sympathy for the family of this young lady but please let's put the blame where it needs to be not on the streets not on the guardrail on the person who was drinking and driving. I'm sure the driver had no intention of killing her friend if that's who it was and I apologize if I don't have the correct information but my understanding is that the young lady that passed away was a passenger in the car of the drunk driver again the family has my condolences no one deserves to die over something like this but I think we need to concentrate on what the cause of the accident was and in my opinion it wasn't the layout of the road necessarily.
