FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
He had retirement in sight when he was killed in Monterey Park. These are the victims of the dance studio massacre
Among the victims of a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday were a loving father and a woman whose family called her one of their biggest cheerleaders. Dozens in their 50s, 60s and 70s had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year weekend when...
‘The Last of Us’ star Bella Ramsey says a second season is likely
Just two episodes of HBO’s “The Last of Us” have aired so far. But it has become so popular in only two weeks that one of its stars, Bella Ramsey, already thinks a second season of the show is “likely.”. “If people keep watching the show...
Meta says it will restore Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts
Facebook-parent Meta said on Wednesday that it will restore former President Donald Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, just over two years after suspending him in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack. “Our determination is that the risk [to public safety] has sufficiently...
Four Australian Open spectators ‘revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,’ organizer says
Four people who were attending the Australian Open were questioned by Victoria Police after they “revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,” a Tennis Australia spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday. “Four people in the crowd leaving the stadium revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security...
Why this fish head pie is only cooked once a year
On a hot summer day in the Cornish seaside village of Mousehole. In the kitchen of The Old Coastguard hotel, chef Jamie Porter is bent low over a bench, unfolding a marvelous fish fantasy that’s all heads, no tails. He’s shoving mackerel noggins into slits in a pastry lid,...
Julian Sands: Brother fears he’s gone forever as authorities have ‘no evidence’ of his location
Nick Sands, the brother of Julian Sands, has told a UK publication he knows “in my heart that he has gone” as California authorities continue to search for the actor. Julian Sands was first reported missing from the Mt. Baldy area in California on January 13. Authorities announced late Tuesday that while they had found another missing hiker, there was still no trace of Sands.
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea for hours. The 21-year-old was free diving at the Western Sambo Reef near Key West Thursday afternoon when a strong current...
News outlets ask judge to unseal documents in Dominion’s defamation case against Fox News
The New York Times and NPR asked a judge on Wednesday to unseal a trove of documents in Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against right-wing channel Fox News. “This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests the scope of the First Amendment,” the pair of news...
5 things to know for Jan. 25: Classified docs, Tornadoes, Immigration, Covid, Ukraine
Rihanna headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show has already drummed up immense excitement. But if pop music isn’t your genre of choice, perhaps you’ll be happy to learn the NFL has added a country music star and some Hollywood heavyweights to its entertainment lineup. Here’s what else...
5 things to know for Jan. 24: Mass shootings, Covid, Oath Keepers, Ukraine, Twitter
We’re already more than halfway through winter — which runs from December through February — and understandably, people in the western US are ready for it to end after being inundated with rain and chilly weather for weeks. Meanwhile, some people on the other side of the country feel like the season has yet to begin as several major cities in the Northeast still await their first snow day. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
