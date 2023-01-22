Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Haas to go first with January 31 livery reveal
Haas will kick off the Formula 1 launch season by unveiling its 2023 livery next Tuesday, January 31. The team has a new title partner in Moneygram that will be incorporated into the new livery, although Haas was running similar colors to its sponsor last season after dropping Uralkali. The 2023 design is going to be revealed online at the end of the month, with the physical car — the VF-23 — being shown off ahead of the start of testing in Bahrain in late February.
racer.com
Ricky Taylor to get IndyCar test with Andretti
One of the best sports car drivers of his generation will get another chance to test an IndyCar as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport IMSA GTP driver Ricky Taylor is set to get another open-wheel run courtesy of his new team co-owner. Taylor, the 33-year-old from Florida who has...
racer.com
Siegel replaces Soufi in Sean Creech Motorsport LMP3 entry for Rolex 24
Nolan Siegel will replace Danny Soufi in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsports LMP3 entry at this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. Soufi completed the Roar Before the 24 but the team felt he needed more track time to acclimatize to multi-class racing. “We had the opportunity to test...
racer.com
HPD releases documentary on development of the Acura ARX-06
Honda Performance Development is giving racing fans an inside look at the creation of its latest race car, the ARX-06 LMDh car, with a YouTube documentary on the car’s development. One of four manufacturers contesting IMSA’s new Grand Touring Prototype class along with BMW, Cadillac and Porsche, Acura has two teams racing the prototype in this season of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship; Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian will start on pole for this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, while Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport will start third.
racer.com
IndyCar completes successful first track test of 2024-spec hybrid
The NTT IndyCar Series’ revised 2024 hybrid engine package recently completed its first track test at Sebring International Raceway. Although the series and its manufacturers would not disclose details about the first outing for the current 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and the new MAHLE-designed supercapacitor-based energy recovery system, RACER understands a Honda-powered 2.2L car was the first to run with the ERS unit installed, just as the American arm of the Japanese brand did late last year with the 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motor that was originally intended to be deployed in 2024.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Christian Horner explains the F1 teams' opposition to Andretti Cadillac's proposal
It’s hardly been a quiet Formula 1 off-season, but most of the talking has been between F1 and the FIA. Even the Andretti Cadillac announcement led to statements from Mohammed Ben Sulayem that moved the limelight onto the battle between governing body and commercial rights holder, and away from the proposed entry itself.
racer.com
INSIGHT: How Nashville GP fencing is helping America’s F1 venues
Have you ever found yourself wondering why certain race series don’t take place at specific circuits? Track layouts that look awesome and are a blast in your favorite car on a simulator but don’t ever seem to happen in reality?. More often than not, it comes down to...
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Jeremy Seewer
Jeremy Seewer was a long way from home. The evening before, the 2022 Swiss-born MXGP vice-champion was holding station at K1 Speed in downtown San Diego, California, and in tandem with Yamaha Motor Corporation teammates Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis (Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), unveiled the new global Monster Energy Yamaha race team livery.
racer.com
Petty to serve as grand marshal for Trans Am's Sebring season-opener
Richard Petty will serve as grand marshal for the Trans Am Series’ season-opening Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 race at Sebring International Raceway on February 25. Petty’s grandson, Thad Moffitt, will be making his first-career Trans Am start in that event. Petty has experience racing in Trans...
racer.com
Countdown to the Rolex 24: GTD PRO
In its second year as a class, GTD PRO isn’t set to see any growth for the full-season entries, but the quality certainly won’t diminish, either, and most of the major players are back. BMW, at least for now, will not have a full-season entry with BMW M...
racer.com
Arrow McLaren unveils Rossi's 2023 IndyCar livery
Alexander Rossi might be the newest addition to the Arrow McLaren IndyCar line-up, but he’s the first of the newly-expanded three-driver squad to have the wraps taken off his 2023 livery. Rossi arrives at Arrow McLaren after seven years at Andretti Autosport, where he delivered eight victories – including...
racer.com
Mazda MX-5 Cup returns to RACER.com for 2023 livestreams
Fans will be able to catch some of the best racing in the country live from their computers or phones as the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires will once again be streamed live at RACER.com in 2023. The hugely competitive series will open its seven-event 2023 championship...
racer.com
Skip Barber Racing School launches GT4 America entry
Skip Barber Racing School is expanding its presence at the highest levels of motorsports with a Toyota GR Supra GT4 in the Pirelli GT4 America 2023 season. Matt Forbush will pilot the new entry with Skip Barber lead instructor Carter Fartuch as co-driver. Forbush competed in TC America in 2020...
racer.com
Le Mans and WEC a goal for WTR-Andretti partnership
Filipe Albuquerque is unambiguous when he says he’d rather be competing in an Acura for an overall victory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans instead of in an LMP2 car. The new partnership between Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport may just give him that opportunity in the coming years.
Comments / 0