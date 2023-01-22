Read full article on original website
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon
Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.
If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
(STACKER) – Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark […]
We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It
You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
The James Webb Telescope has been revealing forbidden galaxies for billions of years
For the first time, new photos from James Webb Space Telescope The star-lined galaxies were detected at a time when the universe was a quarter of its current age. Starbars are elongated features of stars that extend from the centers of galaxies to their outer disks. They transport gas to the central regions, which promotes star formation.
Here’s what you need to know about Earth’s core reversing its spinning direction
A new study has found that the Earth’s solid inner core layer might have slowed its rotation to a stop and recently begun spinning in the opposite direction.
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Mysterious radio signal captured from most distant galaxy could reveal secrets about the early universe
ASTRONOMERS have captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy so far. The radio signal captured was found to have a wavelength of 21cm line, researchers from Montreal and India revealed in a new study. This signal came from the most distant known galaxy SDSSJ0826+5630 and may help researchers...
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over...
Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say
An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
Repeated radio blasts hitting Earth could finally solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries
Repeated blasts of energy that are coming from deep in space could finally solve one of the universe’s deepest mysteries, according to researchers.A series of intense emissions appear to be coming from a magnetar, researchers said – and their characteristics could prove important to understanding what they are. Among other things, they have been proposed as a possible source for fast radio bursts: powerful blasts of energy, the mystery behind which has led to speculation they could be caused by alien technology.Magnetars are one of the most powerful forces in the universe, and are a particular kind of neutron...
Mars meteorite that crashed to Earth contains 'huge diversity' of organic compounds
A new study into the Tissint meteorite, which crash-landed in Morocco in 2011, revealed a wide array of organic compounds hidden in the rare space rock.
Astronomers Just Realized The Milky Way Is Too Big For Its Surroundings
Our home, the Milky Way, doesn't seem particularly odd for a galaxy. Moderately-sized, spiral in shape, with a few kinks suggestive of a disruptive past. But astronomers have just identified a quirk never before seen in any galaxy studied to date: the Milky Way is too big for its surroundings. Specifically, it appears to be too large for the neighborhood it sits within known as the Local Sheet. This flattened arrangement of galaxies share similar velocities, bounded by relatively empty space called voids on either side. Our Local Sheet, as an example of a 'cosmological wall', separates the Local Void in one direction...
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
Earth's Inner Core May Have Started Rotating in the Opposite Direction
The findings have implications for our understanding of how the core influences the other layers of the Earth.
Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death
The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
Newfound alien planet has nuclear fusion going in its core
An international team of scientists has found a huge new alien world that's on the boundary between planet and "failed star."
