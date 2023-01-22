ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grazia USA

Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service at Graceland

Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter to Priscilla and Elvis Presley, was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis alongside her father and son. A public memorial service was held on the front lawn of the family estate with the likes of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, the Duchess of York Sarah... The post Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service at Graceland appeared first on Grazia USA.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, was remembered during a funeral service Sunday as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and pop icon. More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Memphis morning to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan, 12 after she was taken to a hospital in California. Some mourners held flowers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

“My heart is missing her love” Priscilla Presley remembers Lisa Marie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Priscilla Presley shared memories and a poem about her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Sunday. Musicians, politicians and fans flocked to Graceland for Lisa Marie’s Celebration of Life service. Priscilla recited a poem her granddaughter had prepared entitled “Old Soul.” In the above video player, you can watch her speak […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

WE SAW YOU: Italian Winterfest Returns

I can’t resist Italian food. This is from Lucchesi’s Ravioli & Pasta Co., a vendor at Italian Winterfest (Credit: Danny Presley) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body identified as missing TN woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
The Daily South

Stay In A Historic Train Station At This Memphis Hotel

Over the decades, the city of Memphis gained its reputation through many channels. Barbecue and blues are two of its major claims to fame, but historic hotels are a close third. And those overnight options just keep getting better. A new property, Central Station Hotel, has reimagined a historic Memphis train depot to create a one-of-a-kind experience that evokes the excitement of rail travel cloaked in midcentury style.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ben Crump, Steve Mulroy speak exclusively to FOX13 about Tyre Nichols’ death investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13′s Valerie Calhoun and Dakarai Turner sat down with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the family of Tyre Nichols, on Tuesday, January 24 to hear from both sides of the investigation into the death of a man who died in police custody three days after being critically injured during a confrontation with Memphis Police officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$7K diamond ring stolen from Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A north Memphis pawn shop is making security changes after a man pretending to be a customer stole a $7,000 diamond and gold ring. Michael Anderson, manager of Best Pawn on Jackson, said the man came into the store wearing a medical masked and asked to look at a large men’s ring. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Rally set as pursuit continues for ‘Justice for Tyre Nichols’

A rally for justice in the death of Tyre D. Nichols is set for Monday after his family meets with city officials and views video footage of his death. National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family in wrongful death litigation, will be at the gathering at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It is scheduled for 1 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN

