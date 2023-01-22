Read full article on original website
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
Related
Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service at Graceland
Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter to Priscilla and Elvis Presley, was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis alongside her father and son. A public memorial service was held on the front lawn of the family estate with the likes of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, the Duchess of York Sarah... The post Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service at Graceland appeared first on Grazia USA.
Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, was remembered during a funeral service Sunday as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and pop icon. More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Memphis morning to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan, 12 after she was taken to a hospital in California. Some mourners held flowers...
Lisa Marie Presley: Tributes flow for Elvis’ daughter at Graceland memorial service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of mourners are expected to attend a memorial service on Sunday for Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie Presley, 54, a singer-songwriter, died on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. Update 11:32 a.m. EST Jan. 22: A.C. Wharton, the...
“My heart is missing her love” Priscilla Presley remembers Lisa Marie
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Priscilla Presley shared memories and a poem about her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Sunday. Musicians, politicians and fans flocked to Graceland for Lisa Marie’s Celebration of Life service. Priscilla recited a poem her granddaughter had prepared entitled “Old Soul.” In the above video player, you can watch her speak […]
actionnews5.com
Live music returns to BankPlus Amphitheater with Dave Matthews Band
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Live music is returning to BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven this spring. Dave Matthews Band will play at the amphitheater on May 24 as part of their 2023 tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. It will be the first concert at...
Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
Memphis Flyer
WE SAW YOU: Italian Winterfest Returns
I can’t resist Italian food. This is from Lucchesi’s Ravioli & Pasta Co., a vendor at Italian Winterfest (Credit: Danny Presley) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
These 5 Memphis Officers Were Fired After Tyre Nichols' Death & 50 Cent Had Called Them Out
Five Memphis police officers were fired this week in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after he was reportedly assaulted at a traffic stop. The incident, which took place on January 7, drew widespread media attention as well as cries for justice from the likes of rapper 50 Cent.
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Germantown church member killed in Texas plane crash
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Tyler Patterson, a member of Harvest Church killed in the fatal Jan. 17 plane crash near Yoakum, Texas. Patterson was among four killed in the crash. Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is the sole survivor. At last check, he is...
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
The Daily South
Stay In A Historic Train Station At This Memphis Hotel
Over the decades, the city of Memphis gained its reputation through many channels. Barbecue and blues are two of its major claims to fame, but historic hotels are a close third. And those overnight options just keep getting better. A new property, Central Station Hotel, has reimagined a historic Memphis train depot to create a one-of-a-kind experience that evokes the excitement of rail travel cloaked in midcentury style.
Ben Crump, Steve Mulroy speak exclusively to FOX13 about Tyre Nichols’ death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13′s Valerie Calhoun and Dakarai Turner sat down with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the family of Tyre Nichols, on Tuesday, January 24 to hear from both sides of the investigation into the death of a man who died in police custody three days after being critically injured during a confrontation with Memphis Police officers.
Box with Memphis baby’s ashes washes ashore in Alabama
A mystery washed up on the shore in Daphne, Alabama over the weekend.
Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
actionnews5.com
‘Appalling, heinous’: Attorney compares Tyre Nichols video to Rodney King beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, the man who died days after a confrontation with Memphis police, spoke Monday for the first time since seeing footage from the event that led to his death. Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned...
$7K diamond ring stolen from Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A north Memphis pawn shop is making security changes after a man pretending to be a customer stole a $7,000 diamond and gold ring. Michael Anderson, manager of Best Pawn on Jackson, said the man came into the store wearing a medical masked and asked to look at a large men’s ring. He […]
WREG
Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys see ‘appalling’ arrest video, ask for justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tyre Nichols was beaten by police for three minutes, 80 to 100 yards from his home as he called repeatedly for his mother, whose name was tattooed on his arm, family members and attorneys said Monday. Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by their attorneys...
Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
WBBJ
Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
tri-statedefender.com
Rally set as pursuit continues for ‘Justice for Tyre Nichols’
A rally for justice in the death of Tyre D. Nichols is set for Monday after his family meets with city officials and views video footage of his death. National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family in wrongful death litigation, will be at the gathering at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It is scheduled for 1 p.m.
