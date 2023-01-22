Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Lexington County Cadet fired after alleged DUI crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County Sheriff's Department probationary cadet has been fired after being arrested for causing a crash in Columbia earlier this month. Columbia police say Robert Garofalo, 43, was connected to a crash on Broad River Road that critically wounded a 20-year-old man back on January 15.
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
wach.com
Columbia police investigating fatal shooting at motel
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after a shooting at a motel. The incident taking place at Coronet Motel early Tuesday morning. Upon arriving on scene, EMS found an injured man outside. They determined he suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Columbia...
wach.com
Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning Lexington County home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County firefighter is being recognized for his quick actions in saving a man from a burning home off of Boiling Springs Road in late December. Firefighter Zachery Pfentner is being recognized after reports say he ran to help a family after noticing...
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
wach.com
Aiken mother dead, daughter in critical condition after fire
A 64-year-old Aiken woman was found dead after an overnight house fire that left her daughter in critical condition. Firefighters confirm in a press release that they found Sylva Spann and her daughter inside a bedroom of a home on Aldrich Street. When emergency responders arrived just after midnight Wednesday,...
wach.com
Possible shooting at Hotel off Garners Ferry Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a possible shooting at a Hotel off of Garners Ferry Road Monday. Investigators are looking for a person accused of shooting into an occupied hotel room at the Baymont Hotel. No injuries were reported. If you have any...
wach.com
Help a Midlands K-9 get a bullet-proof vest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — One of the sworn members of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) needs help buying a Kevlar vest to protect her. K-9 Shelby, a member of the Bloodhound Tracking Team since 2018, helps investigator William Hardison find people in one of the largest counties in South Carolina.
wach.com
Two Lexington County middle school students accused of threatening classmates
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two Carolina Springs Middle School students were arrested and released on Tuesday after officials say they threatened students at their school. Lexington County deputies say the two students created a fake telephone number using an app, and texted threats to multiple students. They were...
wach.com
"I'm lucky to be alive", man saved from burning home by off-duty firefighter
28 days ago, a house fire took everything from a Midlands family. They're here to tell the story thanks to an off-duty firefighter that was at the right place at the right time. ”I was driving up the road, and I saw a column of smoke”, said Lexington County Firefighter,...
wach.com
Police search for man who shot through Columbia hotel room door
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Monday morning, shots were fired inside a Columbia hotel room. Officials are now searching for the man who pulled the trigger. The manager at the Baymont Inn and Suites, off East Exchange Blvd. in Columbia, says he runs a very quiet business. Early Monday morning, things took a very serious turn.
wach.com
Former commissioner Vince Ford to be namesake of new Richland One school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One will honor a former board member a community advocate by naming a new early learning center after him, officials released Wednesday. The name for the Vince Ford Early Learning Center was approved by the school board during Tuesday's meeting, officials said. Ford, who was a Richland One board member for 24 years, and also served as senior vice president of community affairs with Prisma Health, died in late December 2022.
wach.com
Hopkins residents call on governor to protect the environment from housing development
HOPKINS, S.C. (WACH) — Residents in Lower Richland County say more needs to be done to protect the environment from a proposed housing development. The plan calls for more than 200 homes. Now some are asking the governor to help protect wildlife and property in their community. “He said...
wach.com
Gov. McMaster to deliver 2023 'State of the State' Address
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster will deliver his 2023 'State of the State' address in Columbia Wednesday night. McMaster is expected to discuss to tout the State's economic growth, including a nearly $4 million budget surplus. He's also expected to discuss plans to raise the salaries of teachers and law enforcement, and acknowledge job growth in the state.
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: Mr. Bigglesworth and Marshmallow
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Mr. Bigglesworth is an approximately two month old pitbull mix. He's one of many puppies available for adoption at Columbia Animal Services. Mr. Bigglesworth is a clean slate but with that will need training like all puppies do. He's had his first round of shots,...
wach.com
Sunny Tuesday turns warmer and stormy Wednesday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a cold start Tuesday, temperatures are warming and making for a nice afternoon for late January. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s, right around normal for late January. Our next storm system will show up by Wednesday morning across...
wach.com
Keenan Girls sweep Gray Collegiate
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The Keenan Raiders girls basketball team took the regular season series with Gray Collegiate on Friday via 59-47 win at home in the Rush's High School Hoops game of the week. The Raiders were lead by MiLaysia Fulwiley who had 26 points.
wach.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Fight over school choice funding
COLUMBIA, SC — If you choose to send your child to a non-public school, should taxpayers pay for it?. Hundreds of people who rallied at the state capitol Wednesday say yes. People passionate about school choice agree on the importance of education for students and school choice, but how it's funded is.
wach.com
Community partners celebrate WWII veteran and Holocaust survivor 100th birthday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, WWII Battle of the Bulge Veteran and survivor of the Holocaust will celebrate his 100th birthday at his home in Columbia. OneNation Foundation and Operation Thank You are partnering together to honor Mr. David Hubbard's service to the country. "Mr. Hubbard is a...
wach.com
South Carolina vs. LSU showdown officially sold out
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is 20-0 on the season and on February 12th they will battle the only other undefeated team in women's college basketball. Now, the stakes for that game have been taken to new heights. On Wednesday, the Gamecocks announcing the...
Comments / 0