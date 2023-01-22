COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One will honor a former board member a community advocate by naming a new early learning center after him, officials released Wednesday. The name for the Vince Ford Early Learning Center was approved by the school board during Tuesday's meeting, officials said. Ford, who was a Richland One board member for 24 years, and also served as senior vice president of community affairs with Prisma Health, died in late December 2022.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO