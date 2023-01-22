Impact TV taping spoilers: Former WWE wrestler debuts
The show also saw the return of a very unique character.
The following are spoilers from the finale of Impact Wrestling's two nights in Orlando, Florida, that will lead into February's No Surrender special on Impact Plus.
Saturday featured several qualifying matches for a four-way at No Surrender, a Monster's Ball match, and a legendary WWE wrestler making his Impact debut in a match that also saw the return of a most unusual character.
- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander. Afterward, Gisele Shaw attempted to throw dog food in Purrazzo's face but hit her own assistant Jai Vidal instead.
- Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price
- KUSHIDA defeated Chris Bey
- Steve Maclin defeated Rhino to qualify for a no. 1 contender's four-way at No Surrender
- Barry Horowitz defeated Johnny Swinger. The KISS Demon made his return in a mid-match run-in.
- Heath defeated Eddie Edwards to qualify for a no. 1 contender's four-way at No Surrender. PCO attacked Edwards after the match.
- Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha Edwards. Mickie James ran out to make the save after Slamovich attacked Edwards afterward.
- Rich Swann defeated Kenny King. Josh Alexander ran out to help Swann after the match, but accidentally hit Swann instead.
- Impact Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defeated Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey in a non-title match
- Tommy Dreamer defeated Jason Hotch in a beat the clock challenge
- Allysin Kay defeated Taya Valkyrie
- Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura defeated The Design's Deaner & Callihan
- Bully Ray defeated Bhupinder Gujjar in a beat the clock challenge
- X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated Crazzy Steve in a Monster's Ball match to retain the title
- Impact World Champion Josh Alexander & Knockouts Champion Mickie James defeated Dirty Dango & Gisele Shaw
