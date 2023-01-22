Read full article on original website
73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after he went missing for six hours and had to be rescued from a Calhoun County swamp. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies were dispatched at about 10:00 p.m. to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township after a woman reported her husband left the residence at about 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on the property and had not returned. A large portion of the property was swamp land.
Otsego man identified after vehicle ends up in Lake Macatawa near Holland
PARK TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A 52-year-old Otsego man lost his life as his vehicle ended up in Lake Macatawa on Sunday morning. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the area of Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive shortly after 9:00 a.m. on a report of a vehicle in the lake. They found two girls, aged eight and two, who apparently were able to escape the vehicle and huddled on shore until they could summon help.
New agreement with KVCC and WMU to make transferring from 2-year to 4-year easier
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University wants to boost the number of students who make the leap from Kalamazoo Valley Community College to their 4-year university, by making it easier to transfer. That means making sure that students take the right courses at the community college, and that those courses align with what they are teaching at WMU.
