Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees

As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
247Sports

FSU visit provides 'special feeling' to four-star iOL Jason Zandamela

TALLAHASSEE -- Jason Zandamela, a four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, visited Florida State unofficially on Saturday for their Junior Day. It was the most recent visit for Zandamela to Tallahassee, as he has visited multiple times before. With each visit, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman feels more and more welcomed by Mike Norvell and his staff.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

Tallahassee Pastor Inspires FAMU MLK Convocation Audience

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alum and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. brought an inspiring message to the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation. Focusing on the concept of “déjà vu,” Griffin addressed the importance of embracing and understanding the past, present and future. “Our...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Jan. 25

The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. See the TPD incident report here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe

Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Something Good - Rare white pelicans spotted in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching white pelicans show up on the lake for the past three years. Gay Webster-Sachs say they’ve seen hundreds of white pelicans and herons together on the lake. She says...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
augustaceo.com

New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
islandernews.com

After one of the worst performances by the Fl Democratic Party in recent history, field for the party’s leadership chair narrows

The field for a new chair for the Florida Democratic Party has narrowed. This follows the announcement that Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow has dropped out of the contest. Matlow was the first Democrat to announce his candidacy earlier this month, just hours after former party chair Manny Diaz announced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YAHOO!

Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Whitfields know well ‘Marriage Takes Work’

When Danny and Rhoda Whitfield decided to send “nuggets” of spiritual suggestions to their married friends in celebration of their 32nd anniversary, they never imagined it would lead to an invitation to speak on a popular talk show years later. Together for 44 years, the Tallahassee couple has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Death warrant signed in 1990 Tallahassee murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s governor signed a death warrant Monday for Donald Dillbeck, who was convicted of one of Tallahassee’s most shocking murders. Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Court records show Dillbeck stabbed Vann in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Mall and stole her car. Tallahassee Police would soon discover Dillbeck was already serving a life sentence for the murder of a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy and had escaped from a prison work detail in Quincy.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Monticello breaks ground for community orchard

On Jan. 20, in observance of Florida Arbor Day, city officials and staff, as well as volunteers from the local community came together to plant eight beautiful new fruit trees, the first of many that will eventually become a public orchard. Members of the community looked on as the trees were carefully nestled into the ground and planted with a mixture of soil and Bio-tone before receiving a generous watering. The future orchard will be a place where members of the Monticello community will be encouraged and welcome to come spend time in the garden, gather fruit and contribute to the health and care of the trees. City officials even hinted at future opportunities for additional park features, including grape arbors, bench seating areas and flower beds for wildflowers.
MONTICELLO, FL

