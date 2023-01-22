Read full article on original website
Sheriff seeking what drove ‘mad man’ to shoot up dance hall
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
Death toll from mass shooting at California dance hall rises to 11
The death toll in last weekend's shooting in Monterey Park, California, rose to 11 on Monday, officials announced. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said in a statement one of the four victims taken to LA County-USC Medical Center for treatment has died."Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly to care for the four victims entrusted to our care," the hospital said in a statement. "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are saddened to share that one of the victims has succumbed to their extensive injuries."One of the wounded patients at the hospital was in...
'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that...
Witnesses identify one of the men killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting
Witnesses have identified one of the victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting as the owner of the Star Dance Studio.According to witnesses, Ming Wei Ma was killed in a final act of selflessness. "According to the chat, he was the first to rush the shooter," said victim's friend Eric Chen. "He was just caring, and other first, people first kind of person." Ma is one of the 10 people killed and 10 more injured during Saturday night's mass shooting. "Heartbreaking and it's unthinkable that it would happen," said Chen.According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police...
At least 10 killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting at dance club near L.A.
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday.Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.Meyer said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. He said...
CBS News
Los Angeles area mass shooting: 10 dead; Gunman may have tried to enter second dance studio
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. Speaking at an evening news conference, Luna said the motive for the attack remained unclear. Ten people were also wounded, seven of whom were still in the hospital. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. The sheriff added that the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, and a second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found dead.
thesource.com
Suspect In Monterey Park Mass Shooting Found Dead
As previously reported, a mass shooting unfolded in Monterey Park, California. Ten people were killed and countless others injured by a lone gunman at the Star Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Now, it’s being reported that the gunman is now dead. Huu Can Tran, 72, was...
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Patient dies in hospital bringing death toll to 11
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.Another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night...
Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
L.A. Weekly
Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead
Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
Someone called a hospital where Monterey Park shooting victims were being treated and said they wanted to 'finish the job,' sheriff says
The caller identified a hospital where injured victims were being treated following the mass shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday morning.
Sheriff describes second event after mass shooting that's being investigated
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna says investigators are looking into a second event shortly after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Luna says bystanders disarmed an Asian man at a dance hall in Alhambra, California.
Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says
The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
foxla.com
CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting
FOX 11 is live all morning with the latest details regarding the deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. At least 10 people are dead, 10 others hurt, and the gunman remains on the loose. We have Sandra Endo and Mario Ramirez live in both Alhambra and Monterey Park, and Elex Michaelson and Brooke Thomas live in studio with what you need to know.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Gov. Murphy Comments on Mass Shooting in California
Governor Murphy this morning used a Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California to highlight his stand on guns:. “When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way. All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, California, and at home, with the families and friends of those killed or injured, and with the members of law enforcement working to find the shooter and bring them to justice. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In Torrance
A standoff with a mass shooting suspect in Torrance has concluded after officers approached the van believed to be in connection with the suspect. It all happened Saturday night just after 10:20pm when Monterey Park PD responded to multiple reports of a shooting at Star Dance Studios on the 100 blk of West Garvey Ave.
