ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Death toll from mass shooting at California dance hall rises to 11

The death toll in last weekend's shooting in Monterey Park, California, rose to 11 on Monday, officials announced. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said in a statement one of the four victims taken to LA County-USC Medical Center for treatment has died."Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly to care for the four victims entrusted to our care," the hospital said in a statement. "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are saddened to share that one of the victims has succumbed to their extensive injuries."One of the wounded patients at the hospital was in...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Witnesses identify one of the men killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting

Witnesses have identified one of the victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting as the owner of the Star Dance Studio.According to witnesses, Ming Wei Ma was killed in a final act of selflessness. "According to the chat, he was the first to rush the shooter," said victim's friend Eric Chen. "He was just caring, and other first, people first kind of person." Ma is one of the 10 people killed and 10 more injured during Saturday night's mass shooting. "Heartbreaking and it's unthinkable that it would happen," said Chen.According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS New York

At least 10 killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting at dance club near L.A.

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday.Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.Meyer said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. He said...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. Speaking at an evening news conference, Luna said the motive for the attack remained unclear. Ten people were also wounded, seven of whom were still in the hospital. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. The sheriff added that the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, and a second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found dead.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
thesource.com

Suspect In Monterey Park Mass Shooting Found Dead

As previously reported, a mass shooting unfolded in Monterey Park, California. Ten people were killed and countless others injured by a lone gunman at the Star Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Now, it’s being reported that the gunman is now dead. Huu Can Tran, 72, was...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS DFW

Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Patient dies in hospital bringing death toll to 11

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.Another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS Minnesota

Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008

Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead

Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says

The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting

FOX 11 is live all morning with the latest details regarding the deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. At least 10 people are dead, 10 others hurt, and the gunman remains on the loose. We have Sandra Endo and Mario Ramirez live in both Alhambra and Monterey Park, and Elex Michaelson and Brooke Thomas live in studio with what you need to know.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
thelakewoodscoop.com

Gov. Murphy Comments on Mass Shooting in California

Governor Murphy this morning used a Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California to highlight his stand on guns:. “When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way. All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, California, and at home, with the families and friends of those killed or injured, and with the members of law enforcement working to find the shooter and bring them to justice. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”
MONTEREY PARK, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy