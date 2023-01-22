Read full article on original website
Related
A soggy Sunday is ahead in the Weekend 7-Day Weather Forecast
(WGHP) — Hopefully, you were able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine Saturday because clouds roll in overnight tonight. If you have any Saturday night plans, you’ll need the coat because temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Heading into Sunday morning, we’ll be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’re expecting […]
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
Snowstorm possible later this week, early forecast look
A large storm over the Pacific Ocean is going to hit the West Coast in the next two days. That storm system looks like it could affect Lower Michigan with an accumulating snow late this week. The storm center is about 500 miles off the California coast today. While that...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
Periods of rain and light snow. Rain and snow are in the forecast for Friday before dry conditions return for much of the weekend. Forecasters expect periods of rain and light snow across the region. Accumulations are expected to be low with higher totals in areas well to the north and west.
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
CBS42.com
Staying dry through Wednesday, Weather AWARE on Thursday
An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will have a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight, clouds will build across the region and it will not be as cold. Lows will be...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Another rain storm tomorrow, with more precip possible to end the weekend
Technical Discussion: Another rain storm tomorrow, with more precip possible to end the weekend. Still running mild!. The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists. Technical Discussion: Another rain storm Thursday, with more precip possible to end the weekend. Still running mild!. Updated: 14 hours ago. Another...
CBS42.com
Sunny today, strong storms tonight with gusty winds and heavy rain
The weather will change today. A strong cold front will move toward Alabama. Ahead of it we will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will increase to around 15-25 mph with higher gusts. A warm front will move...
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
News On 6
Viewers Share Pictures Of Snow Day Across Green Country
Several viewers have sent in some great snow pictures from Tuesday. Craig Day and Lori Fullbright shared a few of those photos on News On 6 at 10 p.m.
Chilly for the week, with rain on the weekend
Some lingering morning showers are expected, just what’s left over from the big windy storm from the evening before. Dry this afternoon, but cooler, temps will be in the low 50s.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Met Office weather: Forecasters predict if January's cold snap could continue throughout February
We're just over halfway through meteorological winter, so the recent cold snap shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone. Freezing conditions in January are hardly shocking, but that doesn't make the disruption caused by sub-zero temperatures any easier to deal with. Unusually, the majority of the cold weather has...
Comments / 0