Marvel star Jeremy Renner was trying to prevent his snowplough from hitting his nephew when he was pulled under during the terrifying accident near his home in Nevada. According to a police report obtained by CNN, Renner had been helping his adult nephew tow his car out of the snow when the incident occurred on New Year's Day. "The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read.

NEVADA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO