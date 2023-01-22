‘The greatest shot I’ve ever hit': Tour pro’s 71st-hole good fortune lets him survive 72nd-hole scare and win in Abu Dhabi

Read full article on original website
'No Way' - Rory McIlroy Claims Sergio Garcia Sergio Friendship Can't Be Rekindled
There is "no way" the former Ryder Cup partners will rekindle their friendship according to McIlroy
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career
Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Jon Rahm continues Rahmpage, yet ludicrous he's not world No. 1
Jon Rahm keeps rolling, Davis Thompson impresses in the spotlight, LIV finds a new home and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble:. There’s been a lot of handwringing recently about the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. That the stronger, limited-field events don’t receive enough...
Sergio Garcia Among Three LIV Withdrawals From DP World Tour Hearing
Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have withdrawn from the case to decide their DP World Tour futures
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Wears Old IJP Design Apparel In DP World Tour Return
The Ryder Cup legend wore clothing from his former company during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Golf Digest
Even after a night to sleep it off, this tour pro’s shank is simply gruesome
Taylor Montgomery is a talented PGA Tour rookie who we have every reason to believe will one day be a winner on tour. In his nine starts since earning his PGA Tour card off the Korn Ferry Tour last summer, he’s got four top-10s and eight top-15s, including a fifth-place showing on Sunday at The American Express.
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Golf Digest
Keith Pelley says he and Jay Monahan have recused themselves from LIV Golf’s OWGR application review
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Among the many and varied topics LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has covered in his on-going long-distance dialogue with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is that of World Ranking points. As anyone who has taken the trouble to listen to the two-time Open champion will surely know by now, he isn’t too happy that LIV Golf League events don’t offer any points to its members.
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm’s incredible zinger, Tyrrell Hatton’s attempt at an iconic Christian Bale role, and the new king of celebrity golf
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are beginning to think Jon Rahm is just slightly more productive as a father of two young kids than we are. While I have trouble even getting to work some days, this guy is absolutely dominating his job and everyone else who plays golf for a living these days.
Best golf drivers for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the golf equipment world, drivers are the stars of the show. Everyone wants to hit the ball farther and straighter, and with exotic materials like titanium, carbon fiber and tungsten used to make today’s drivers, the dream of more distance can be a reality for many players. The...
BBC
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm celebrates latest win with soccer star Gareth Bale at Torrey Pines while eyeing the rare victory trifecta
SAN DIEGO — For superstitious reasons alone, there are players on the PGA Tour who wouldn’t have touched the question with any kind of thoughtful answer. It’s the silly “don’t speak of a no-hitter” mentality. Thankfully, Jon Rahm has never been that kind of guy. Ask him something and he’ll speak his mostly unfiltered opinion, whether he thinks you’ll agree or not.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf's 2023 schedule includes former PGA Tour stops, Trump sites and season-ending Saudi Arabia event
Officials with LIV Golf have finalized their 14-event 2023 schedule, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. The Saudi-backed circuit will begin play in February in Mexico and conclude in November in Saudi Arabia. Much of LIV's itinerary for its sophomore campaign was previously reported by Golf Digest, highlighted by...
tennisuptodate.com
"All through my life I've been taking mistakes and losses very personally, so I had to disconnect those two things": Linette switches mindset in Australian Open run
Magda Linette adopted a new mindset leading up to this year's Australian Open and it worked in her favour as she's in the semi-finals with a chance to go to the finals. Linette has always been a solid player who battles hard and gives opponents a tough time but she made plenty of mistakes in the past which she admitted to. She's taken losses personally which was another admission she made after finally making a deep run at the grand slam - this year's Australian Open.
ng-sportingnews.com
Farmers Insurance Open 2023 betting guide: PGA expert predictions and top prop picks for the famed Torrey Pines tournament
It has been a long time since we have seen an odds board similar to the one we all woke up to for the Farmers Insurance Open on Monday. Sitting at the top of the outright list was Jon Rahm at +400! Not since the days of Tiger Woods have we seen such a favorite listed.
