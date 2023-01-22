There's one place everyone wants to be during the hot summer months: the pool. If you don't have the space, time or budget for a permanent built-in pool, there are plenty of inflatable pools out there so you can still take a dip. Skip the hassle of finding an open chair at the public pool and stop crashing your neighbor or best friend's pool. You can invest in your own convenient blown-up pool! Inflatable pools are the perfect way to cool down and relax in your backyard or patio, plus they're also a great excuse to throw a fun backyard bash with family and friends.

