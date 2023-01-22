Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seek help in identifying poacher in Madison County
NORFOLK, Neb. — Local law enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for help identifying a poacher in the Norfolk area. The Madison County Sheriff's Department posted these pictures Tuesday of several game animals whose remains were dumped at the "Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area" near Meadow Grove.
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
‘Wanton waste:’ Madison County Sheriff seeking person suspected of dumping dead game
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in finding a person who has been allegedly dumping dead hunting animals.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
News Channel Nebraska
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man has worked at same dealership for 68 years
NORFOLK - In 1955 Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president, the cost of a gallon of gas was 23 cents, and Larry Smalley started working at a car dealership in Norfolk now known as Cornhusker Auto Center. That man is still working at the same dealership today as he was...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Transmission adapting to changing technology
Nebraska has adapted to a lot of change within the past few years, but one Norfolk business has been adapting for 50 years now. Norfolk Transmission just celebrated their 50th anniversary and has seen change unlike many other businesses. General Manager Ron Lingenfelter has been with NT for over 45...
KETV.com
New details in case against couple accused of quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — New details emerge in the case against a couple accused of a quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska. First, defense attorneys are asking for a judge to throw out the death penalty against Jason Jones. Jones, 42, faces multiple counts of homicide, use of a weapon and...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested for active warrant, other charges
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested yesterday (Monday) for an active warrant and other charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police had contact with 31-year-old Brandon James at his residence on Ponca Hills Drive around 7:00 p.m. and informed him he had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County. Once informed, James turned and ran back into his house.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested for burglary, weapons use
WOODLAND PARK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a Woodland Park resident after she broke into someone’s home and threatened them with a knife. Sheriffs were advised of a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Residence inside the home said 22-year-old Safaa Mohammed broke in through a basement window, armed with a knife, and threatened to kill the residence and burn the house down.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
WAYNE, Neb. -- For the second time in a year, a Winside school teacher faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell's office confirmed that Winside family and consumer sciences teacher Cali Heikes was arrested Sunday. Heikes is still currently listed as a staff...
News Channel Nebraska
Preliminary hearing date set for Laurel homicide suspect
LAUREL, Neb. -- Monday morning saw the arraignment of Carrie Jones, who has been arrested in connection to a quadruple murder in Laurel. In Cedar County Court, Jones' attorney filed a motion to enter into a preliminary hearing for Feb. 15, to gain additional legal counsel. Jones was arrested in December in connection to a quadruple homicide on Aug. 4, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
