Misahara’s Lepa Galeb-Roskopp and Jeffrey Levinson have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind, fully custom bag based on luxury cars. The special piece combines Misahara’s signature chain with Jeffrey Levinson’s Finley clutch, highlighting the DNA of both creatives’ brands. “This collaboration with Jeffrey Levinson has been in the works for almost two years,” Galeb-Roskopp said. “From the beginning there was an authentic synergy between our brands and his craftsmanship evokes the attention to detail Misahara’s partner, Ferrari, puts into their luxury cars. We are thrilled with the outcome and the creation of this one-of-a-kind handbag.”

30 MINUTES AGO