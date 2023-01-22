Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Largest U.S. Retailer Makes Potential Billion-Dollar Bet to Solve America's Biggest Problem
When you think of America's largest retailers, who comes to mind? It's not Walmart, (WMT) - Get Free Report, Target (TGT) - Get Free Report, or Bass Pro Shop (but that pyramid in Memphis is huge).
Albany Herald
One news publication had an AI tool write articles. It didn't go well
News outlet CNET said Wednesday it has issued corrections on a number of articles, including some that it described as "substantial," after using an artificial intelligence-powered tool to help write dozens of stories. The outlet has since hit pause on using the AI tool to generate stories, CNET's editor-in-chief Connie...
Albany Herald
Microsoft could bring back Clippy, but make him, like, smart
This week, Microsoft confirmed it's planning to invest billions in OpenAI, the company behind the viral new chatbot tool ChatGPT. The prospect of Microsoft, maker of software that people mostly hate, getting involved with ChatGPT, a product people generally like, is raising a lot of eyebrows.
Albany Herald
‘Titans’ & ‘Doom Patrol’ Canceled at HBO Max
The DC Universe continues to shrink, as continued cuts from the shakeup at HBO Max are revealed. The latest? Titans and Doom Patrol, which we’re now finding out are airing their final seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news wasn’t shocking to the producers on both shows, as...
Misahara Teams With Jeffrey Levinson
Misahara’s Lepa Galeb-Roskopp and Jeffrey Levinson have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind, fully custom bag based on luxury cars. The special piece combines Misahara’s signature chain with Jeffrey Levinson’s Finley clutch, highlighting the DNA of both creatives’ brands. “This collaboration with Jeffrey Levinson has been in the works for almost two years,” Galeb-Roskopp said. “From the beginning there was an authentic synergy between our brands and his craftsmanship evokes the attention to detail Misahara’s partner, Ferrari, puts into their luxury cars. We are thrilled with the outcome and the creation of this one-of-a-kind handbag.”
Comments / 0