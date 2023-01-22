Bobby Griffith can’t put his finger on any single event that led to his lengthy battle with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Maybe it was the multiple concussions he suffered playing high school sports. Maybe the many tragic events he witnessed as a firefighter, including (and especially) the day he responded to an emergency run and found a close friend and fellow firefighter laid low by a heart attack and was unable to revive him. Maybe it was another close friend’s suicide.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO