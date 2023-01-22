Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What’s Up: Best way to dine on a budget during 614’s Restaurant WeekThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hale Hall to host exhibit on Columbus’ redlining historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returns to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This bakes us smile: a festival celebrating the best sweet treats in central Ohio is back this weekend. Returning for the seventh year, the Sweet Treats Dessert Festival is running for several sessions at the Municipal Light Plant from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Festival-goers can sample treats from […]
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
WSYX ABC6
As snow melts, experts offer tips to prevent a flooded basement
ASHVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — When the snow melts and the rain pours, Courtney Johnson never wants to relive a flooded basement. "It's expensive to replace," Johnson said. "We've spent multiple thousands of dollars to make our basement secure now so that we don't have to worry about it," Johnson...
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio bracing for overnight snow storm, slippery morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY with snow in the morning, creating a challenging morning commute then changing to rain during the day. Accumulations of at least 2”-4” are likely. Snow north and west of Columbus will be much deeper. Flurries and snow showers will continue Thursday.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
NBC4 Columbus
How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter storm
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter …. The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Ohio interstate...
Columbus City Schools, other districts close due to snow, winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools and several other districts have canceled classes Wednesday as winter weather hits central Ohio. To see an updated list of school closings, click here. The winter weather system started just after midnight Wednesday and will continue into the morning commute. By the mid-morning...
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
WSYX ABC6
Amazon buying nearly 400 acres for $116 million in Licking County near Intel site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is buying hundreds of acres of more land in Licking County. According to Licking County Auditor records, Amazon Data Services Inc. bought 392.11 acres of land near Beech Road NW and Miller Road NW on January 17, 2023. The transaction for the most recent...
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus couple moves forward after appearing on Shark Tank
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — A Galena couple, Alicia Long and Dane Turk joined Good Day Columbus to discuss their experience on the latest episode of ABC's Shark Tank. The couple founded the brand 'Nutr' and have created a plant based milk making machine. For more information visit...
columbusmonthly.com
Healing Hallucinogens: Ketamine is the First Legal Psychedelic Treatment in Columbus
Bobby Griffith can’t put his finger on any single event that led to his lengthy battle with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Maybe it was the multiple concussions he suffered playing high school sports. Maybe the many tragic events he witnessed as a firefighter, including (and especially) the day he responded to an emergency run and found a close friend and fellow firefighter laid low by a heart attack and was unable to revive him. Maybe it was another close friend’s suicide.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
WSYX ABC6
BBQ owner still missing stolen smoker he used to feed homeless, veterans in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus business owner who grilled and passed out food to people in need is now in need himself after thieves stole a custom-made BBQ smoker. "We go to the westside, we go to the northside, high street, everywhere because you have to give back," said Ezekiel Roulette, owner of Roulette's family BBQ.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police launch homicide investigation after body found near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives have launched a homicide investigation after they found a body near Hilliard on Tuesday. According to police, detectives were searching for a missing person who was last seen a week ago in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Friends remember well-known restaurant owner shot to death inside northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A well-known businessman shot and killed inside a northeast Columbus bar is being remembered by friends and family. "I can't imagine anyone wanting to hurt Rudy," said Kara Snyder, as she talked about her long-time friend Rudy Tirado Gonzalez, 51, who was shot to death Monday night inside a Cleveland Avenue bar.
Comments / 1