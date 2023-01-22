Lakers vs. Blazers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles is coming off an improbable, come-from-behind 122-121 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who had an 11-game winning streak, on Friday night. It will look to build some momentum on the road against a Portland team that has been struggling lately.

The Blazers, after starting the season 10-4, have lost 11 of their last 15 games and fallen to the 12th spot in the Western Conference, just one spot ahead of the Lakers. Still, Damian Lillard has been playing some outstanding ball, and he always seems to have big games against L.A.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: January 22, 2023

January 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Blazers injury report

Lakers: LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) are out.

Blazers: Gary Payton II (left calf contusion) is probable and Justise Winslow (left ankle sprain) is out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Lakers

G – Dennis Schroder

G – Patrick Beverley

C – Thomas Bryant

F – Troy Brown Jr.

F – LeBron James

Blazers