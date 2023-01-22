ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Lakers vs. Blazers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUEoF_0kNNJo1s00

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles is coming off an improbable, come-from-behind 122-121 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who had an 11-game winning streak, on Friday night. It will look to build some momentum on the road against a Portland team that has been struggling lately.

The Blazers, after starting the season 10-4, have lost 11 of their last 15 games and fallen to the 12th spot in the Western Conference, just one spot ahead of the Lakers. Still, Damian Lillard has been playing some outstanding ball, and he always seems to have big games against L.A.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: January 22, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Blazers injury report

Lakers: LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) are out.

Blazers: Gary Payton II (left calf contusion) is probable and Justise Winslow (left ankle sprain) is out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Lakers

  • G – Dennis Schroder
  • G – Patrick Beverley
  • C – Thomas Bryant
  • F – Troy Brown Jr.
  • F – LeBron James

Blazers

  • G – Damian Lillard
  • G – Anfernee Simons
  • C – Jusuf Nurkic
  • F – Josh Hart
  • F – Jerami Grant

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy

Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy