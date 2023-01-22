Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WDTV
Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
Metro News
Disturbance call leads to drug, guns discovery in Barbour County
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County disturbance call ended with one arrest and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons Sunday. Deputies responded Sunday to the home on Route 20 and were told weapons were involved. At the scene, deputies made contact with James Golden, 60. Authorities said Golden...
WDTV
Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling. All three events will be livestreamed.
WDTV
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was arrested after authorities said he kidnapped and tortured a woman. Officers responded to a call on Lander Rd. in Philippi on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a...
wajr.com
Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Grant Avenue at 11:45 p.m. One person was shot, and the suspected shooter fled toward Beechurst Avenue and Third Street.
Metro News
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. Officers raided the home last Thursday in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with...
WDTV
BCSO: Nearly $3K, 7 firearms, over 200 grams of drugs seized from home
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office seized several guns, thousands of dollars, and hundreds of grams of drugs from a man’s home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a disturbance call involving weapons at a home on Rt. 20 in Barbour County on Sunday, according to a release from the BCSO.
Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Reger, 46, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 23, 2021, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg. Reger admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant and receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.
Metro News
DeChristopher to be sworn in Friday as Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will be sworn in as a Monongalia County circuit judge Friday. DeChristopher was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice last month following the retirement of Phillip Gaujot. DeChristopher was serving her second term as Monongalia County prosecutor. She was previously...
Metro News
Barbour County man charged with kidnapping
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County man is charged with kidnapping after police say he held a woman against her will earlier this week. Sammy Martz was arrested after a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run area of Philippi. Investigators charge he held a woman against her will and tortured her over a four to five hour period.
WVU temporarily issues alert after 1 person shot in Morgantown
West Virginia University advised students and employees to seek shelter after a person was in Morgantown Monday night. An all-clear was issued by university police shortly after 12:30 a.m. The shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to a report. Police advised avoiding Grant Avenue as they responded to a...
WDTV
Man fires gun near several homes, threatens to kill officers, police say
ROSEMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun near several homes and threatened to kill officers while fighting with them. Officers were dispatched to a home on Sidetrack Rd. in Rosemont just before 9 a.m. on Saturday after a woman said she heard a shot fired and saw 48-year-old Travis Blake, of Rosemont, standing in her yard, according to a criminal complaint.
Bridgeport Police searching for owner of this pickup truck
The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of a pickup truck that they left the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 on Monday.
First West Virginia gun show of 2023 held in Morgantown
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its first Morgantown gun show of the new year at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center over the Jan. 21 weekend.
Harrison County Commission exploring possible sale of bonds for Menards development
The Commission voted to send a letter to a brokerage company regarding the sale of bonds related to the Charles Pointe development, specifically the Menards area.
WDTV
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Barbour County. Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, was last seen Sunday evening getting into a white four-dour Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate LZV3385, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Miller had...
wtae.com
Investigation underway after person is shot near West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police were investigating after a person was shot near West Virginia University. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Grant Avenue in Morgantown, West Virginia. Officials said the victim’s injury did not appear to be life-threatening. Police said they were...
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
Metro News
Lewis County mother to appear in court for ‘bloody mess’ of infant daughter’s stabbing death
WESTON, W.Va. — A Lewis County woman charged with killing her three-month-old daughter will be in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. Krista Brunecz, 31, will appear before a Lewis County magistrate at 12 p.m. She was arrested and charged Friday with the death of a child by a parent by child abuse.
Comments / 0