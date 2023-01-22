ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Disturbance call leads to drug, guns discovery in Barbour County

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County disturbance call ended with one arrest and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons Sunday. Deputies responded Sunday to the home on Route 20 and were told weapons were involved. At the scene, deputies made contact with James Golden, 60. Authorities said Golden...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling. All three events will be livestreamed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was arrested after authorities said he kidnapped and tortured a woman. Officers responded to a call on Lander Rd. in Philippi on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a...
PHILIPPI, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Grant Avenue at 11:45 p.m. One person was shot, and the suspected shooter fled toward Beechurst Avenue and Third Street.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. Officers raided the home last Thursday in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Reger, 46, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 23, 2021, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg. Reger admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant and receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

DeChristopher to be sworn in Friday as Monongalia County circuit judge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will be sworn in as a Monongalia County circuit judge Friday. DeChristopher was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice last month following the retirement of Phillip Gaujot. DeChristopher was serving her second term as Monongalia County prosecutor. She was previously...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Barbour County man charged with kidnapping

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County man is charged with kidnapping after police say he held a woman against her will earlier this week. Sammy Martz was arrested after a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run area of Philippi. Investigators charge he held a woman against her will and tortured her over a four to five hour period.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man fires gun near several homes, threatens to kill officers, police say

ROSEMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun near several homes and threatened to kill officers while fighting with them. Officers were dispatched to a home on Sidetrack Rd. in Rosemont just before 9 a.m. on Saturday after a woman said she heard a shot fired and saw 48-year-old Travis Blake, of Rosemont, standing in her yard, according to a criminal complaint.
ROSEMONT, WV
WDTV

Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Barbour County. Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, was last seen Sunday evening getting into a white four-dour Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate LZV3385, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Miller had...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

