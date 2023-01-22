Instant Analysis of Eagles 38-7 win over Giants in divisional round

The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts was 16-24 passing for 154 yards and two passing touchdowns, while the third-year star also logged 9 carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense was equally dominant as the Eagles sacked quarterback Daniel Jones five times and held the Giants to 212 total yards of offense.

Philadelphia will now await the winner of Sunday’s divisional matchup between the 49ers (2) and the Cowboys (5), with the winner heading to Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday afternoon.

Here’s an instant analysis of Saturday night’s win.

Howie Roseman is hitting his stride

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles are the 1st team in league history to be the #1 Seed twice in the span of 5 years with a different quarterback and different head coach.

Eagles held Saquon Barkley in check

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley had 9 carries for 61 yards and Philadelphia bottled the former Penn State star up outside of a 39-yard run.

Haason Reddick is a monster

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reddick had five tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits in the dominant win over the Giants.

Dallas Goedert is back

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The perfect security blanket for Jalen Hurts, Goedert was dominant once again, logging five catches for 58 yards and one touchdown.

According to PFF, Goedert had a 154.6 passer rating when targeted as he caught all five of his targets.

James Bradberry shut his former team down

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry played a huge role in eliminating his former team, logging two tackles, two passes defended, and a crucial interception.

Bradberry allowed two catches for six yards.