Eagles announce ticket information for NFC Championship game

After a 38-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night, the Eagles have advanced to the NFC Championship game and will host the contest next Sunday afternoon.

The team announced tickets for the NFC Championship Game will go on sale Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM ET.

NFC title game tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to log on to Ticketmaster right at 10 AM ET, as there is a very limited quantity available.

The Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29 at 3 PM ET.