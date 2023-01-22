ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
KHBS

Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from last night's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley lose electricity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Road crews working ahead of the winter weather

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Transportation crews have spent the last 24 hours pretreating roads with salt brine in anticipation of Tuesday’s snowstorm. ARDOT spokesman Dave Parker says the Northwest counties have a “bull's-eye” on them. Parker says road crews from around the state are now in the region to assist with road treatment and plowing Tuesday and Wednesday.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Road crews prepare for potential winter weather across NWA and the River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Monday, Fort Smith Street Department crews started pretreating potential winter weather trouble spots in the city, focusing on hills and overpasses. Director Matt Meeker told 40/29 News that a little rainfall before the snow would help activate the brine solution and help it work better, making it easier for crews to clear city streets.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas system bans TikTok from devices, WiFi networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system banned TikTok on university devices and networks Tuesday, according to an email from Mark Rushing, associate vice chancellor. The ban applies to all schools in the University of Arkansas system. That includes the campus in Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas -...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

