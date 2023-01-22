Read full article on original website
Former Crawford County deputies involved in violent arrest taken into federal custody
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two former Crawford County deputieswho were fired after their involvement in a violent arrest have been taken into federal custody, according to Connor Hagan, FBI spokesperson. Levi White, 32, and Zackary King, 27, were arraigned in Fort Smith Tuesday on federal civil rights offenses, according...
Arkansas drivers should watch for potential refreeze Thursday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley should watch out for icy patches on the roads Thursday morning. Between 2 and 10 inches of snow fell across the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some of that snow began to slowly melt on Wednesday as...
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
Arkansas Department of Transportation and county officials working to clear roads
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crews have worked through the night to clear roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that roads are in, "Pretty good shape," Wednesday morning. He said road crews have had success plowing major roads and at daybreak they should be able to move on to secondary roads.
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from last night's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
Most Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools move to AMI day for Wednesday
ROGERS, Ark. — Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers, and Springdale Public Schools have alerted parents schools will be closed Wednesday and it will be an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) Day.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Bentonville Schools canceled classes altogether on Wednesday, with no AMI...
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley lose electricity
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
Road crews working ahead of the winter weather
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Transportation crews have spent the last 24 hours pretreating roads with salt brine in anticipation of Tuesday’s snowstorm. ARDOT spokesman Dave Parker says the Northwest counties have a “bull's-eye” on them. Parker says road crews from around the state are now in the region to assist with road treatment and plowing Tuesday and Wednesday.
Road crews prepare for potential winter weather across NWA and the River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Monday, Fort Smith Street Department crews started pretreating potential winter weather trouble spots in the city, focusing on hills and overpasses. Director Matt Meeker told 40/29 News that a little rainfall before the snow would help activate the brine solution and help it work better, making it easier for crews to clear city streets.
Former Arkansas state senator, county judge candidate, pleads guilty to abuse of public trust
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Arkansas state senator andcandidate for Sebastian County judge pleaded guilty to abuse of public trust Monday, according to Emily White, special prosecutor. Robert Dennis Altes, better known as Denny Altes, was briefly booked into jail on May 6, 2022. His charge was listed...
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
VIDEO: Snow day fun in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snowboarding is harder than it looks! People took to the small slope across the street from Razorback Stadium to play in the snow.
University of Arkansas system bans TikTok from devices, WiFi networks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system banned TikTok on university devices and networks Tuesday, according to an email from Mark Rushing, associate vice chancellor. The ban applies to all schools in the University of Arkansas system. That includes the campus in Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas -...
