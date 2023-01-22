Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
Yardbarker
Rays Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Rays stocked up on former Boston Red Sox bullpen pieces Thursday in a flurry of roster moves. Briefly after adding longtime Red Sox right-handed reliever Heath Hembree, the Rays made another move for a former Boston hurler. The Rays agreed to terms with right-hander Colten Brewer on...
Red Sox moving on from Matt Barnes
BOSTON -- The life of a Major League reliever is a wild one. One year you can be the All-Star closer for a World Series contender, and a few years later you can find yourself looking for a new job.Just ask Matt Barnes. The Red Sox needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly signed outfielder Adam Duvall, and to make room, Boston DFA'd its longest-tenured player on Tuesday night.Barnes, an All-Star closer for the Red Sox just two years ago, was designated for assignment on Tuesday night, potentially ending his run with the team. The Red...
Red Sox, Matt Dermody Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox are signing left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll get a crack in big league camp as a non-roster invitee. Dermody, 32, has pitched in parts of four MLB campaigns. He got the briefest of looks last...
NBC Sports
Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment to make room for newly-acquired outfielder Adam Duvall, the team announced. Boston will still need to pay his $7.5 million salary for 2023. Tomase: Can Bryan...
‘The Show’ Episode 35: Chaim Bloom Talks Red Sox Offseason, 2022 Struggles
The voters have made up their mind. Scott Rolen is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. He will join Fred McGriff in Cooperstown. Rolen getting in and the voting process was a big topic of discussion this week on “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Their guest this week was Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman: HALL OF FAME VOTE: Scott Rolen gets in by five votes. Todd Helton falls short by 11. The guys debate who deserves to get in and who may not....
Yardbarker
Electric Young Red Sox Prospect Pegged As Top Breakout Candidate In 2023
The Boston Red Sox's farm system certainly isn't what it used to be. Boston's farm system at one point was depleted, but since Chaim Bloom took over the team's reigns it has taken a turn. The Red Sox featured five players in Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list in Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida, and Miguel Bleis, and have a few other prospects knocking on the list's doors.
Podcast: Reacting to Red Sox fans booing Chaim Bloom, John Henry at Winter Weekend
On this episode of MassLive’s Fenway Rundown podcast, Chris Cotillo and Chris Smith are on the road en route to Smitty’s old stopping grounds in Syracuse for a basketball game against Cotillo’s UNC Tar Heels. Smitty talks about his paternity leave before the writers each give a scouting report of their basketball teams and eventually talk about the latest Red Sox developments, including Chaim Bloom being booed at Winter Weekend.
FanSided
