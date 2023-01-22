The voters have made up their mind. Scott Rolen is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. He will join Fred McGriff in Cooperstown. Rolen getting in and the voting process was a big topic of discussion this week on “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Their guest this week was Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman: HALL OF FAME VOTE: Scott Rolen gets in by five votes. Todd Helton falls short by 11. The guys debate who deserves to get in and who may not....

