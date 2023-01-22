Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
fox2detroit.com
Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
abc12.com
Former Saginaw bakery will not become marijuana shop
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw bakery will not become the city's newest marijuana dispensary. The popular Hamilton Home Bakery on Gratiot Avenue closed at the end of 2021. Premier Provisioning wanted to transform the building into its second dispensary in the city, but it sits just 208 feet away from a city park.
WILX-TV
Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso
BENNINGTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Deputies were dispatched to a single-car accident on Monday around 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Rd., west of Pittsburg Rd. where a 20-year-old female driver from Owosso was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators revealed that the car failed to get around the curve...
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
abc12.com
Police: Slippery roads lead to Owosso woman's deadly crash
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso woman died after police say her vehicle skidded out of control and rolled over on a rural Shiawassee County roadway Monday morning. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old was driving west on Grand River Road when she failed to negotiate a curve at Pittsburg Road near Perry around 7 a.m. The road surface was icy at the time.
abc12.com
Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall. The cancellations came on a Storm Tracker 12 Weather Alert Day. There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint and Davison schools. A...
abc12.com
Flint police find infant allegedly kidnapped by mother
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m. She returned the child on Tuesday morning.
WNEM
Police: Genesee Twp. woman killed in crash
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Burton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. On Monday, Jan. 23 about 5:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road near Bristol Road. The vehicle was freshly damaged, police said. After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the car was involved in a deadly crash.
Alleged robber of Saginaw Family Dollar tracked by K-9 through snow to nearby house
SAGINAW, MI — An Idlewild man is in the Saginaw County Jail after allegedly robbing a dollar store of speakers, then leading a path through the snow for a police K-9 to track him to a nearby house. Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Saginaw police responded...
abc12.com
Traffic Alerts for I-75, I-69 in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Traffic was slow moving Tuesday morning along parts of I-69 and I-75 in Genesee County. The 911 Center's website had a long list of alerts in Flint Township. It showed a crash just before 6:15 at I-75 south and I-69 east. There was also a reported...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police catch two more drivers going over 100 mph
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police were out on the roads on Tuesday with extra patrols enforcing the speed limit. Troopers caught a driver going 105 mph on I-69 in Genesee County during the morning. That's 35 mph over the speed limit. Hours later, another trooper caught a driver going 106 mph on M-13 near the I-75 interchange.
18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Saginaw man sentenced on Huron County meth delivery charges
A Saginaw man was sentenced on Monday for delivering methamphetamine in Huron County last year. 47-year-old Edward Rodriquez was convicted for two counts of controlled substance delivery, having been caught with meth during an April 2022 traffic stop in Sebewaing Township. During the traffic stop, officers with Bad Axe PD,...
Detroit News
Funeral scheduled for Pontiac mother and children who froze to death
Pontiac — Private funeral services have been scheduled for a Pontiac woman and her two young sons who froze to death in a field last weekend. The services for Monica Cannady and her sons, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, are private but a public visitation is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Pontiac, 268 N. Perry.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
abc12.com
Blueline Donuts gives Flint’s homeless the chance for a fresh start
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Blueline Donuts is a job training initiative of Carriage Town Ministries, a homeless shelter founded 73 years ago as the Flint Rescue Mission. It's now the largest nonprofit of its kind, teaching job skills and transitional work in the Flint area. Carriage Town Ministries is first...
Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
abc12.com
Man who 'straw purchased' guns linked to shootings in Flint sent to prison
Jerreil Martin of Grand Rapids, who bought more than 40 guns and then sold some to felons, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. The guns were used in several crimes, including a homicide in Flint in 2021 and the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old child near Grand Rapids a year ago.
