SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso woman died after police say her vehicle skidded out of control and rolled over on a rural Shiawassee County roadway Monday morning. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old was driving west on Grand River Road when she failed to negotiate a curve at Pittsburg Road near Perry around 7 a.m. The road surface was icy at the time.

OWOSSO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO