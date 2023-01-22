ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Winter storm warning lifted in Greater Cincinnati, NKY as temperatures rise, snowfall subsides

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 6 days ago

A winter storm that blanketed Greater Cincinnati with up to 7 inches of snow Sunday morning was subsiding by early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

After the National Weather Service placed the region under a winter storm warning mid-morning, the service announced at 2:51 p.m. that all warnings and advisories were canceled.

Cincinnati weather: The forecast said less than an inch of snow. What happened?

The warning impacted Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties in Ohio; Franklin, Ripley and Dearborn counties in Southeast Indiana and portions of Northern Kentucky including Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

The warning was extended north along Interstate 71 to Columbus. At 11:40 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation had more than 920 crews out across the state clearing roads, according to an agency spokesman.

Cincinnati weather: Here's what Sunday's winter storm and snow looked like around the region

Hamilton County lifts snow emergency

Hamilton County lifted a level 1 snow emergency after roadways were clear. Cincinnati Metro and Access paratransit will provide trips fare-free through midnight.

Butler County was under a level 1 snow emergency as of Sunday afternoon. That indicates roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists should drive with caution.

Sheriffs announce snow emergencies in counties to indicate road conditions. Level 3 is considered the highest threat.

What are the snow totals in Cincinnati?

Nearly 6 inches of snow have been recorded in parts of Greater Cincinnati, according to preliminary snowfall reports. In Mason, 5.8 inches of snow was reported at 11:05 a.m. Villa Hills, Kentucky reported 4.5 inches at 11:32 a.m. The National Weather Service will release an official snowfall tally after the storm.

What's closed due to Cincinnati weather?

Several organizations have announced closures for Sunday due to the weather and road conditions. See the list below:

Cincinnati road conditions on Sunday

Numerous crashes were reported on I-71, I-275 and Ronald Reagan Highway on Sunday, but road conditions on roadways have improved as temperatures rise and snow melts off, according to the weather service.

What's the Cincinnati weather forecast?

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service:

  • Sunday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Monday: A slight chance of snow before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Night: Rain and snow after 1 a.m. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Wednesday: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
  • Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 35. Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Winter storm warning lifted in Greater Cincinnati, NKY as temperatures rise, snowfall subsides

