L.A. Weekly
Anime Statue Collectors Find a Home in Arcadia with Harmmy Anime
As an anime enthusiast, creating anime statues has long been my passion. Along with other hobbyists and anime fans, we’ve transformed our love for anime into something bigger – Harmmy Anime. We now have a Harmmy Anime store featuring collectible anime statues – but it’s more than just a store, it’s an emblem of a community of anime fans globally and locally that have found a place to connect and celebrate anime and the craft around collectible statues.
