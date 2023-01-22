Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
Arrest made in armed robbery of Bethlehem dry cleaner
A Bethlehem man wanted for the armed robbery of a city dry cleaner was arrested Wednesday morning by police and U.S. Marshals. Ryen Michael Mohr, 19, was found in an Allentown home and taken into custody in connection with the robbery last Saturday, Bethlehem police said. Mohr was arraigned on...
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
Mercury
Former Kutztown University student held for court in off-campus fatal shooting
A former Kutztown University student was held for court Wednesday on homicide charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Reading man in a Maxatawny Township housing complex near the campus, state police said. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia was returned to Berks County Prison without bail to await further...
Man shot while inside Germantown apartment
A man was shot while inside a Germantown apartment. Police say the gunshot came from outside.
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Thirteen arrested for 'brazen burglaries' in Montgomery and Bucks, Montco DA says more gun thefts were planned
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Thirteen people, including 11 teens, are charged with stealing nearly 100 guns in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Some of those firearms already ended up at other crime scenes. The Montgomery County District Attorney says the group responsible had two other burglaries planned, before getting caught. "These were...
Police in Lebanon County arrest suspect wanted for striking officers with vehicle while fleeing DUI stop
WOMELSDORF, Pa. — Police in Lebanon County have arrested a suspect accused of striking several officers with his vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop last November. Steven Pensel, 50, was charged with two felonies, six misdemeanors and seven summary traffic violations stemming from a Nov. 28, 2022 incident that began in Womelsdorf, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – MANOR PARK
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested a third suspect related to the home invasion that occurred in Manor Park on Sunday, January 22nd. Through investigative measures, a third suspect was identified as 23-year-old Alistair Dipasquale of Wilmington. The investigation revealed that Alistair fled from the scene while the other suspects were being detained.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police arrest suspect in the robbery, shooting of 77-year-old
READING, Pa. - Police say they've arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a 77-year-old man injured. The robbery-turned-shooting took place back on January 13 in the area of Chestnut and Wood Streets. Police say the elderly victim was on his way to a local store at the time of the incident.
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered for Arrest in Berks Rifle Shop Burglary
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of an unidentified suspect sought by Amity Township police, who is accused of burglarizing a Douglassville business and stealing a rifle. The incident merited Friday’s (Jan. 20, 2023) “Crime of the Week” distinction...
30 shots fired from Pa. home, hitting woman, houses, car: report
A police SWAT team swarmed a block in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia after 30 shots were fired from a home, according to a report from WPVI. The incident occurred around midnight Tuesday along the 6700 block of Marsden Street. Police called to the scene for a report of shots...
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023
READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill
GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
WGAL
Coroner: Ages released on 3 people found dead at West Manchester Township home
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says three people were found dead in the backyard of a home in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a "critical incident."
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man is facing charges in an armed robbery in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a reported armed robbery, police said. Investigators soon arrested Hassan Shabazz, who was charged with armed robbery and...
