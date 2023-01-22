ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Thirteen arrested for 'brazen burglaries' in Montgomery and Bucks, Montco DA says more gun thefts were planned

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Thirteen people, including 11 teens, are charged with stealing nearly 100 guns in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Some of those firearms already ended up at other crime scenes. The Montgomery County District Attorney says the group responsible had two other burglaries planned, before getting caught. "These were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police in Lebanon County arrest suspect wanted for striking officers with vehicle while fleeing DUI stop

WOMELSDORF, Pa. — Police in Lebanon County have arrested a suspect accused of striking several officers with his vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop last November. Steven Pensel, 50, was charged with two felonies, six misdemeanors and seven summary traffic violations stemming from a Nov. 28, 2022 incident that began in Womelsdorf, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – MANOR PARK

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested a third suspect related to the home invasion that occurred in Manor Park on Sunday, January 22nd. Through investigative measures, a third suspect was identified as 23-year-old Alistair Dipasquale of Wilmington. The investigation revealed that Alistair fled from the scene while the other suspects were being detained.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police arrest suspect in the robbery, shooting of 77-year-old

READING, Pa. - Police say they've arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a 77-year-old man injured. The robbery-turned-shooting took place back on January 13 in the area of Chestnut and Wood Streets. Police say the elderly victim was on his way to a local store at the time of the incident.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered for Arrest in Berks Rifle Shop Burglary

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of an unidentified suspect sought by Amity Township police, who is accused of burglarizing a Douglassville business and stealing a rifle. The incident merited Friday’s (Jan. 20, 2023) “Crime of the Week” distinction...
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023

READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man is facing charges in an armed robbery in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a reported armed robbery, police said. Investigators soon arrested Hassan Shabazz, who was charged with armed robbery and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

