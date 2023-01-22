ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returns to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This bakes us smile: a festival celebrating the best sweet treats in central Ohio is back this weekend.  Returning for the seventh year, the Sweet Treats Dessert Festival is running for several sessions at the Municipal Light Plant from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Festival-goers can sample treats from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms

It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus fighting sleep-related deaths in infants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CelebrateOne hosted an event Tuesday to promote sleep safety in infants. According to the organization, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause. CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen Stapleton said in the last nine months of 2022, 24 infants died in Franklin County due to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Personal Level Fitness offers a unique approach to working out and staying in shape

Are you looking to get back in shape or start a new fitness routine?. Personal Level Fitness might be the place for you!. Alex Craig, Owner of Personal Level Fitness, joins us to share how they can help. For more information, visit PersonalLevelFitness.com, or visit them on West Lane Avenue.
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified

Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at Crazee Mule Pub & Grill

Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers continue overnight. Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway. A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. Tuesday late evening forecast 1-24-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter storm

The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter …. The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Ohio interstate...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus 'Snow Warriors,' city leaders prepare for incoming snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Service crews are preparing for a winter storm that will cause slick conditions for Wednesday morning commuters. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher are set to give an update Tuesday evening on the city's efforts as the Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for the overnight challenge.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Healing Hallucinogens: Ketamine is the First Legal Psychedelic Treatment in Columbus

Bobby Griffith can’t put his finger on any single event that led to his lengthy battle with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Maybe it was the multiple concussions he suffered playing high school sports. Maybe the many tragic events he witnessed as a firefighter, including (and especially) the day he responded to an emergency run and found a close friend and fellow firefighter laid low by a heart attack and was unable to revive him. Maybe it was another close friend’s suicide.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

