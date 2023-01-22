ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Growers given 'day of education' at Georgia Peanut Farm Show

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUbhQ_0kNNGOfP00
Peanut farmers enjoyed a day of education at the recent 46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center. Special Photo: Georgia Peanut Commission

TIFTON — Attendees now will be able to fine-tune their farming operations with information gained at the 46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center. The show was sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission.

The one-day show offered farmers a chance to view the products and services of 100 exhibitors and education opportunities. The University of Georgia Peanut Team presented an educational peanut production seminar focusing on the impact of weather on peanut growth and development, disease management, challenges in fertility and peanut sustainability. An industry seed seminar that highlighted peanut varieties available for 2023 also was held.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

UGA Extension helps farmers save 100 million gallons of water

ATHENS — Over the last few decades, water use-related disagreements between Georgia and its surrounding states have held the spotlight in the Southeast. Legal battles have been fought, and although Georgia won the most recent lawsuit, the court’s decision stressed that Georgia shares the responsibility to conserve that most precious, non-renewable resource on which we all depend — water.
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

New Davis Companies franchise brews up in Thomasville

ALBANY — Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany in 2014, announced its latest business development, 7 Brew Coffee, has opened in Thomasville. The refreshment franchise is known for its infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies and teas. The drive-thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along U.S. Highway 19 in Thomasville.
THOMASVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Doerun student earns Bridging the Dream scholarship

DOERUN -- Denerick Simpson is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for graduate students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Simpson is a master’s student at Savannah State University, studying public administration with, he says,...
DOERUN, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech refreshes Electrical Systems construction program

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation Wednesday for its NCCER Electrical Systems Construction & Maintenance program. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Albany Tech's Carlton Construction Academy, Room 124. Program refreshes are used by ATC to introduce existing programs to the community with a new perspective. They provides fresh energy for the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia

VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Area Chamber graduates first Political Leadership class

ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce recently graduated the inaugural class of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan leadership program aimed at equipping participants for leadership on local boards and in elected office. The 14 participants from the Albany area received basic knowledge of governmental...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Council on Aging plans Lunch and Learn event

ALBANY -- Attorney Bill Moorehead and the Links Incorporated will present a Lunch and Learn opportunity at the Sowega Council on Aging’s Regional Resource Center Ballroom Feb. 9 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The goal of the event is to educate seniors about wills, power of attorney, estate planning, heirs,...
ALBANY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall

There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
BOGART, GA
WALB 10

Qualified Albany police officers to receive pay bump

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some of Albany’s police force are getting a pay raise. City commissioners are raising officers’ pay by 5%. The pay raise includes those ranked captain and below that are post-certified. Those who voted in favor of the pay raise say they are hoping to...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Matt Atkins promoted to Draffin Tucker partner

ALBANY — Draffin & Tucker LLP has announced the admission of Matthew D. Atkins as a partner, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the firm said in a Tuesday news release. Atkins joined Draffin Tucker in 2010 as a staff accountant after graduating from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting and from Georgia College and State University with a master of Accountancy degree. Over the course of his career, Atkins has worked in various areas, making many contributions. He has spent his career in the firm’s health care practice leading a broad range of engagements and, in recent years, has been a leader in the portion of the company that serves safety-net health care providers.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
10K+
Followers
207
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy