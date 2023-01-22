Growers given 'day of education' at Georgia Peanut Farm Show

Peanut farmers enjoyed a day of education at the recent 46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center. Special Photo: Georgia Peanut Commission

TIFTON — Attendees now will be able to fine-tune their farming operations with information gained at the 46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center. The show was sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission.

The one-day show offered farmers a chance to view the products and services of 100 exhibitors and education opportunities. The University of Georgia Peanut Team presented an educational peanut production seminar focusing on the impact of weather on peanut growth and development, disease management, challenges in fertility and peanut sustainability. An industry seed seminar that highlighted peanut varieties available for 2023 also was held.