Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
Justin Thomas Perfectly Summarized Why Jon Rahm Is So Dangerous Right Now
Ahead of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Thomas addressed Rahm’s incredible heater.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
Sergio Garcia Among Three LIV Withdrawals From DP World Tour Hearing
Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have withdrawn from the case to decide their DP World Tour futures
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Golf.com
JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report
Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
Are You An (Unintentional) Golf Cheat?
Carly Frost explains why golfers may be breaking the rules without even realising it
Golf.com
Why Jon Rahm is raving about his new Callaway driver | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. No driver has been hotter than Callaway’s Paradym since it debuted on Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Jon Rahm’s win at the American Express was Paradym’s third consecutive win to start the year, continuing a perfect start for the driver that’s made many stand up and notice, including Rahm.
Autoweek.com
Surprise at Rolex 24 Qualifying as Three GTD Entries Outrun Entire GTD Pro Field
Philip Ellis' Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 was the fastest car in GTD class in qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Ellis beat all GTD Pro entries over the weekend. GTD Pro pole winner Moro Engel and WeatherTech Racing's Mercedes-AMG GT3 ended up fourth behind three GTD drivers on the Rolex 24 grid.
BBC
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Golf.com
LIV Golf finalizes 2023 schedule, including 9 new sites and 3 Trump courses
Less than one week after LIV Golf announced its partnership with CW to broadcast its events, we now know where all of those tournaments will take place. The Saudi-backed league has finalized its 14-event schedule, up from the eight it played last year in its inaugural season. The new schedule...
Gareth Bale announces he will make PGA Tour debut in February after retiring from football
The Welshman is set to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his first venture after professional football
Golf.com
New PXG golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids) | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of PXG’s newest clubs, including the PXG 0311 Gen5 drivers, PXG 0211 drivers, PXG 0311 Gen5 irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods |...
Golf.com
Video emerges of Patrick Reed-Rory McIlroy tee-throwing incident
It’s been a sleepy start to the golf year (January is usually like that), but Patrick Reed has given us one juicy talker that’s unearthed some new developments along the way. On Tuesday morning in the States, a report circulated that Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy...
Golf.com
5 new wedges to help you chip like a major champion | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new wedges from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new wedge models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect wedge for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Srixon Z-Star, XV and Diamond balls, plus new Divide
Tour-level golf balls need to check many boxes: greenside spin, distance off the tee, soft feel on touch shots and stability in uncertain weather conditions. Luckily for golfers, Srixon’s Z-Star line has three distinct models — Z-Star, Z-Star XV and Z-Star Diamond — to help golfers find the perfect fit for their games. The Z-Star has the softest feel, the Z-Star XV is the firmest of the three options and the Z-Star Diamond lies somewhere in between.
Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed reportedly had an unpleasant exchange on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week. According to a story that was published by Spanish media outlet Ten-Golf.com Tuesday (via The Independent), Reed tried to greet McIlroy on the driving range at the Emirates Golf Club, but the World... The post Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select putters
Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters ($449) will be available March 17 in six head shapes — Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2. Super Select Del Mar, Fastback 1.5, Golo 6 and Golo 6.5 drop May 19. Above all, Scotty Cameron’s...
Comments / 0