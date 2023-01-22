ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Golf.com

JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report

Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
Golf.com

Why Jon Rahm is raving about his new Callaway driver | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. No driver has been hotter than Callaway’s Paradym since it debuted on Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Jon Rahm’s win at the American Express was Paradym’s third consecutive win to start the year, continuing a perfect start for the driver that’s made many stand up and notice, including Rahm.
Autoweek.com

Surprise at Rolex 24 Qualifying as Three GTD Entries Outrun Entire GTD Pro Field

Philip Ellis' Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 was the fastest car in GTD class in qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Ellis beat all GTD Pro entries over the weekend. GTD Pro pole winner Moro Engel and WeatherTech Racing's Mercedes-AMG GT3 ended up fourth behind three GTD drivers on the Rolex 24 grid.
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
Golf.com

LIV Golf finalizes 2023 schedule, including 9 new sites and 3 Trump courses

Less than one week after LIV Golf announced its partnership with CW to broadcast its events, we now know where all of those tournaments will take place. The Saudi-backed league has finalized its 14-event schedule, up from the eight it played last year in its inaugural season. The new schedule...
Golf.com

Video emerges of Patrick Reed-Rory McIlroy tee-throwing incident

It’s been a sleepy start to the golf year (January is usually like that), but Patrick Reed has given us one juicy talker that’s unearthed some new developments along the way. On Tuesday morning in the States, a report circulated that Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy...
Golf.com

5 new wedges to help you chip like a major champion | ClubTest 2023

For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new wedges from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new wedge models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect wedge for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Srixon Z-Star, XV and Diamond balls, plus new Divide

Tour-level golf balls need to check many boxes: greenside spin, distance off the tee, soft feel on touch shots and stability in uncertain weather conditions. Luckily for golfers, Srixon’s Z-Star line has three distinct models — Z-Star, Z-Star XV and Z-Star Diamond — to help golfers find the perfect fit for their games. The Z-Star has the softest feel, the Z-Star XV is the firmest of the three options and the Z-Star Diamond lies somewhere in between.
Larry Brown Sports

Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select putters

Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters ($449) will be available March 17 in six head shapes — Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2. Super Select Del Mar, Fastback 1.5, Golo 6 and Golo 6.5 drop May 19. Above all, Scotty Cameron’s...

